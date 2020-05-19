New creative and digital agency for MINI

The British premium automobile brand MINI will be working together with a new creative and digital lead agency from June 2020. Anomaly London based in the United Kingdom has been appointed as the new partner for international product and brand communication. The tender for this appointment was issued in accordance with past practice on expiry of the existing contracts. This was the most ambitious pitch ever in the history of the MINI brand. Seven international agencies took part in the tender process.

“Alongside its creative claim and international approach, the decisive factor in appointing this new lead agency was its strong digital focus,” commented Sebastian Beuchel, Head of MINI Global Brand Management. As far as we are concerned, ‘Digital first’ primarily entails making ‘customer first’ a top priority. The customer is the focus of all our activities and we want to communicate with customers on the basis of their requirements and interests – wherever and whenever they want to. Anomaly London has given us a creative partner who is going to support us on our journey,” said Sebastian Beuchel. “At the same time, we would like to express our thanks to our long-time partners Jung von Matt and KKLD for the successful and good cooperation.”

In 2021, MINI is rolling out a comprehensive, integrated brand and product campaign. Anomaly London’s responsibilities will include development of creative ideas, implementation of digital communication and the development of an “always-on” editorial approach. A special focus here will be on rigorous and overarching storytelling. Alongside international brand and product communication, other functions will include communicative enhancement of the relationship between the customer and the brand.

SOURCE: BMW Group