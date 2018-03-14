New connectivity service for car fleets

Stuttgart. Future mobility solutions are based substantially on connected vehicles. With a view to the needs of fleet managers, Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH is extending its “connect business” offering to include the “Driver Messaging” service. It facilitates secure and efficient communication between fleet managers and drivers. Those responsible for fleets can quickly and easily pass on information such as maintenance or wheel-change appointments to the drivers. Via the “connect business” portal they can send messages to individual drivers or groups. The messages are received via the “connect business” App. Via intelligent search functions and the creation of driver and vehicle groups, the recipients can be selected quickly and easily. All the fleet-relevant data are pooled on the “connect business” platform and the fleet controlled centrally.

15,000 vehicles have been connected since the start of “connect business” nearly a year ago. Since the start of this year the connectivity services have also been available in Belgium and the Netherlands. “The market launch of ‘connect business’ was very successful. Our connectivity services help fleet and business customers in their daily work”, explains Christoph Ludewig, Head of Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH. “We want to continue growing with ‘connect business’. To this end, we are extending our portfolio to include further services and rolling out our offering in further markets.”

About “connect business”

Under the “connect business” brand Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH offers connectivity services for corporate fleets. The services support those responsible for fleets in their daily work. Key fleet parameters can be called up at any time. With “Vehicle Monitoring & Maintenance” the manager knows about the condition of their fleet, they can proactively control maintenance appointments, reduce downtimes and thus enhance efficiency in the fleet. In addition to this, with “Vehicle Logistics” they have map- and GPS-based functions at their disposal and by activating the “Digital Driver’s Log” service both drivers and employers can benefit from the tax advantages of an electronic vehicle log. Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH is a subsidiary of Daimler AG and is managed by Daimler Financial Services.

