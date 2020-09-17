New compact SUV to be called Volkswagen Taos

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced the name for its new compact SUV today—the Volkswagen Taos. The Taos model was designed specifically for the North American Region and, as such, the name was chosen to resonate with American customers.

“We’re thrilled to announce the name for the newest member of the Volkswagen family,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President for Product Marketing and Strategy, Volkswagen of America, Inc. “It was important to choose a name that really embodied the nature of the car and the town of Taos, New Mexico was a perfect fit. It’s a small city that offers big things—from outdoor adventure to arts and design and great cuisine.”

“We are excited that Volkswagen has named their sport utility vehicle after the town of Taos,” said Taos Mayor Dan Barrone. “It’s a great opportunity for our community to share its rich history and culture alongside Volkswagen with its unique and rich history and culture.”

The town of Taos is home to 6,000 people, and boasts a 400-year history and a 1,000-year-old Native American community just a few miles from the center of town. It’s notable for its artist community, world-class ski resort, and stunning landscapes, including vast plains, the Sangre de Cristo mountains, and the spectacular Rio Grande Gorge.

Incidentally, Taos was also home to John Muir, an engineer turned mechanic, and author of “How To Keep Your Volkswagen Alive: A Manual of Step-by-Step procedures for the Compleat Idiot.” First published in 1969, and illustrated by local artist Peter Aschwanden, this counter-culture guide to Volkswagen repairs quickly developed a popular following. The book, started in Muir’s Taos shop, has helped keep countless VW models running, from Beetles and Buses to Type 3 and Type 4 models.

The Volkswagen Taos will slot under the Tiguan, and is the second proof point of Volkswagen’s doubling-up SUV strategy following the launch of Atlas Cross Sport earlier this year. The vehicle will offer great value, excellent fuel economy, and great packaging, as well as advanced infotainment and driver-assistance features. The official reveal will take place next month, on October 13.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America