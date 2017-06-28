New Civic Tyre R wins Best Hot Hatch at Auto Express Awards

The British-built next-generation Honda Civic Type R has won Best Hot Hatch at the Auto Express New Car Awards.

Demonstrating its huge popularity and that front wheel drive still rewards drivers in an increasingly competitive sector, the new Civic Type R is set to hit retail forecourts in August.

First unveiled as a surprise entry prototype at the Paris Motor Show at the end of September last year, the mass production version of the next generation Civic Type R was first seen at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year.

Made in Swindon, the next generation Civic Type R comes hot on the heels of the current car, which was commended at last year’s awards and which Honda expects to become a modern classic with only 2,500 on UK roads.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious awards of the car industry, the annual Auto Express New Car Awards are given to the cars that set the highest standards in their class each year. These awards are highly important for both carmakers and customers because of the authority and integrity of the Auto Express brand.

Dave Hodgetts, managing director of Honda UK, commented: “A win for Civic Type R at the Auto Express New Car Awards is a fantastic achievement; especially as it comes before customer deliveries commence. Built in Britain for a global audience which includes both North America and Japan, we are very confident our customers will love the all-round performance and handling of the new car.”

Graham Hope, editor at Auto Express added: “The latest Civic Type R is yet another sensational example of Honda’s engineering expertise. As you would expect, it is exciting to drive and thrillingly fast, but importantly it’s also extremely usable on a day-to-day basis, as all the best hot hatches should be. It really does set a new benchmark in its class and is a worthy successor to Honda’s great hot hatches of the past.”

