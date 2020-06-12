New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer: 9 seats compact MPV 100% ëlectric

A pioneer in the field of people carriers and LAVs, Citroën has true expertise in developing versatile and spacious cars that are a pleasure to live in. The Brand proves this once again by unveiling the 100% ëlectric version of the SpaceTourer compact MPV: ë-SpaceTourer. This way, customers will be able to choose their energy, diesel or 100% electric, and get the vehicle perfectly adapted to their use.

ë-SpaceTourer – 100% electric truly amplifies the qualities of SpaceTourer with:

a modern style full of character signed with the ë logo

the choice between 2 range levels depending on battery power (50 kWh/230 km or 75 kWh/330 km in WLTP approval cycle) and very easy recharging

all the pleasure of electrical driving and freedom of access to restricted areas with zero CO 2 emissions

and a driving comfort amplified by the absence of noise, vibration and a great fluidity of movement

the choice between 3 lengths (XS: 4.60 m – M: 4.95 m – XL: 5.30 m), interior layout possibilities that can accommodate up to 9 people , and an efficient architecture enhancing on-board space, storage, boot volume, practicality and manoeuvrability

4 finish levels gauged for everyone (Feel, Shine, Business and Business Lounge)

a height of 1.90 m , making car park access easy

, making car park access easy Technologies for an easier and safer life: hands-free sliding side doors, top rear vision, active safety break, head-up display or automatic main-beam switching, etc.

A companion for an intensive life lived without boundaries, ë-SpaceTourer is a compact MPV that provides a tailored solution for professionals, communities, associations and groups of family or friends, who want comfortable, responsible and economical driving.

ë-SpaceTourer – 100% electric continues Citroën’s electric offensive in 2020 after C5 Aircross Hybrid SUV, Ami and ë-Jumpy. It will arrive in dealerships at the end of 2020.

SOURCE: Citroën