New Citroën C4 Cactus: the ultra-comfortable hatchback with a unique personality

Citroën has unveiled New C4 Cactus, its new compact hatchback. The car’s styling is as bold and modern as ever – and it now gains enhanced status. Influenced by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to feature the brand’s new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC), creating a ‘magic carpet ride’ effect. It is also the first vehicle in the world to boast Advanced Comfort seats. With its unique personality, New C4 Cactus is set to shake up the market in the first quarter of 2018.

Following the successful launch of New C3 in 2016 – and the SUV offensive in 2017 with New C3 Aircross and New C5 Aircross – Citroën is continuing the roll-out of its full product offensive and surprising the world once again with its new compact hatchback, New C4 Cactus. This new model brings a breath of fresh air to the hatchback segment by blending the singular personality of the C4 Cactus with the class-leading comfort of the C4 hatchback. The model’s status has also received a boost through the addition of segment essentials, such as 12 driver assistance systems, three connectivity technologies and a revised engine line-up, with power units now developing up to 130hp.

With its modern and distinctive design, New C4 Cactus brings its occupants an all-new experience of well-being.

Citroën took inspiration from its technological heritage in terms of hydraulic suspension systems, reinterpreted this technical expertise and has now created a solution that is accessible to the greatest number of customers. New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to be equipped with the Citroën brand’s new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC), and the first in the world to feature Advanced Comfort seats.

New C4 Cactus brings a breath of fresh air and originality to the compact hatchback segment:

A HATCHBACK WITH A UNIQUE PERSONALITY AND BOLD DESIGN

New C4 Cactus naturally expresses its distinctive nature through a new, broad and expressive front end, restyled wings and doors, and a new rear end design. It shakes up the conventional cues in the compact hatchback segment through its well-proportioned shape, forming a pure and powerful body profile. The model’s 2.60m wheelbase and short overhangs ensure compact dimensions for excellent agility and handling, while providing all the spaciousness expected in this segment. It features classic Citroën graphic elements underscoring the body shape, including Airbump® panels on the lower parts of the doors, a floating roof, Citroën’s signature two-tier front end and a broad 3D-effect LED light signature at the rear. New C4 Cactus offers 31* exterior customisation possibilities, with nine body colours and four Colour Packs allowing each customer to express their own individual personality. Inside, the uncluttered and welcoming cabin immediately inspires a feeling of serenity. No fewer than five* interior ambiances are on offer, providing a choice of bright, soft and refined finishes for the cabin.

THE ULTRA-COMFORTABLE HATCHBACK: ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

New C4 Cactus takes advantage of all the components of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. It boasts extraordinary ride comfort thanks to the implementation of the new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC), which filters out road imperfections and gives passengers the feeling of travelling on a magic carpet. It is also the first model in the world to feature Citroën’s new Advanced Comfort seats. Similarly, New C4 Cactus makes a generational leap in terms of acoustic insulation and refinement. The New C4 Cactus also sees changes in terms of its equipment specification, thanks to the provision of 12 driver assistance systems and three connectivity technologies. The car’s high-performance and efficient engines also contribute to the pleasure and peace-of-mind felt at the wheel.

“Citroën’s objective is to be the benchmark in terms of comfort. And, as a mainstream brand, to bring this all-new comfort to the greatest number of people. With New C4 Cactus and the introduction of the new suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™, we are bringing motorists an original compact hatchback fully in tune with its times.” Linda Jackson, Citroën CEO

A HATCHBACK WITH A UNIQUE PERSONALITY AND BOLD DESIGN

PURE AND ELEGANT BODY STYLING

A CHANGE OF STYLE: UPSCALED WITHOUT LOSING ITS UNIQUE SPIRIT

New C4 Cactus embodies the essence of the original C4 Cactus design, with its unique attitude, overall composure and generous forms. It has now been updated to adapt to the cues of the C-segment with extra status and a new purity to its styling. At the rear, the body coloured tailgate is highlighted by new 3D-effect LED lights, lending it a more contemporary look. The sides of New C4 Cactus host the new Airbump® design, more slim-line than before and set lower on the doors, adapting to the hatchback styling whilst ensuring body protection at all times. The new model is modern and fresh, which will appeal to customers looking for something new and different in a compact hatchback.

COMPACT AND SPACIOUS

New C4 Cactus has a robust stance, boasting an optimised architecture based on the PSA Group’s PF1 platform. With a wheelbase of 2.60m, which is typical of most compact hatchbacks, the design ensures generous space for all passengers. With its compact exterior dimensions (4.17m long, 1.71m wide), and short front and rear overhangs, New C4 Cactus is truly versatile in town, in suburban areas and out on the open road.

ORGANIC DESIGN: FLOWING AND ELEGANT, WITH STRONG GRAPHIC COMPONENTS

New C4 Cactus possesses a flowing and well-balanced design, which is both dynamic and reassuring, but with no aggression in its styling. The seamless continuity between the front end, the sides and the rear end gives an impression of harmony and refinement, enhancing the vehicle’s strong and distinctive personality. The flowing curves retain strong graphic components that are focused on functionality and are fully in line with Citroën’s vision of style.

The new front end has been given a broader look in the same spirit as other Citroën models . The two-tier light signature, with new LED daytime running lights, means the front of the car looks striking and high-tech. The new headlights are set in gloss black surrounds for additional contrast and depth. In another classic Citroën graphic touch, the fog lamp surrounds can be personalised. The air intake grille is underlined by a chromed strip for more refinement.

. The two-tier light signature, with new LED daytime running lights, means the front of the car looks striking and high-tech. The new headlights are set in gloss black surrounds for additional contrast and depth. In another classic Citroën graphic touch, the fog lamp surrounds can be personalised. The air intake grille is underlined by a chromed strip for more refinement. New C4 Cactus has an impressive profile . With its ideal proportions – one-third glass and two-thirds bodywork – and a height of 1.48m (the segment average), the new model is strong on aerodynamics. It is topped by a floating roof supported by gloss black pillars set around the car. The glazed area extends around the entire body, which serves to highlight the originally-styled rear quarter-lights that are fast becoming a classic Citroën design feature. Stylish and practical roof bars are available as an option on New C4 Cactus (depending on the country).

. With its ideal proportions – one-third glass and two-thirds bodywork – and a height of 1.48m (the segment average), the new model is strong on aerodynamics. It is topped by a floating roof supported by gloss black pillars set around the car. The glazed area extends around the entire body, which serves to highlight the originally-styled rear quarter-lights that are fast becoming a classic Citroën design feature. Stylish and practical roof bars are available as an option on New C4 Cactus (depending on the country). New C4 Cactus is equipped with wheel-arch and sill protection , together with new slimmer Airbump® panels on the lower parts of the doors. This combines to make the new model the most resistant to minor damage in the compact hatchback segment, which keeps vehicle repair costs down to a minimum. The new positioning of the Airbump® panels also boosts the vitality and prestige of the body styling, and enlivens the sides of the car with touches of colour.

, together with new on the lower parts of the doors. This combines to make the new model the most resistant to minor damage in the compact hatchback segment, which keeps vehicle repair costs down to a minimum. The new positioning of the Airbump® panels also boosts the vitality and prestige of the body styling, and enlivens the sides of the car with touches of colour. The new 3D-effect LED rear lights are instantly recognisable, immediately attracting the eye and highlighting the width of the car. The new, broader lights extend into the body-coloured tailgate, giving the impression of width to the entire rear end. The body-coloured bumper matches the fluid curves of the sides and the tailgate, heightening the model’s smooth and pure look.

are instantly recognisable, immediately attracting the eye and highlighting the width of the car. The new, broader lights extend into the body-coloured tailgate, giving the impression of width to the entire rear end. The body-coloured bumper matches the fluid curves of the sides and the tailgate, heightening the model’s smooth and pure look. The vents in the front and rear bumpers emphasise the impression of width and underscore the body’s aerodynamics. They further strengthen the expressive nature of New C4 Cactus.

A CABIN BATHED IN LIGHT

The interior of New C4 Cactus retains all the strengths of the original model, creating a sense of comfort and well-being. The warm and welcoming cabin – designed like a cocoon – offers soft materials and relaxing colours. The interior is also flooded with plenty of natural light for a modern, elegant and laid-back ambience.

New C4 Cactus features a low-set dashboard with refined tones and a horizontal design. The dashboard houses a central console and a fully digital instrument panel that displays all essential driving information grouped around the 7-inch touchscreen. The pure and uncluttered cabin immediately inspires a sense of ease and warmth.

Designed for well-being and peace-of-mind, the interior is home to the ‘Top Box’ glove box, which is equipped with straps, buckles and an embossed pattern that is inspired by the world of travel. This same spirit applies to the straps that serve as door handles, inviting passengers to take to the road.

For a heightened sense of space and comfort, New C4 Cactus has a strong design expressed in graphic continuity throughout the cabin, notably in the form of a contrasting strip across the top of the seat backs. This graphic design feature, applied to the front and rear seats alike, lends a touch of refinement and originality.

All passengers benefit from a feeling of well-being and space thanks to the panoramic glass sunroof that features a high level of thermal protection. The sunroof is designed to let the light in, whilst guarding against glare. In fact, it blocks out heat and UV rays to the same degree as Category-4 sunglasses. With its thermal and acoustic protection, there is no need for a sun blind, which serves to maximise the available space as there is no loss of headroom. Weight is also reduced and the centre of gravity lowered.

The New C4 Cactus cabin is home to numerous design touches with a gloss black finish, including the air vent surrounds, the ends of the dashboard, the lower central spoke on the steering wheel, the instrument panel and the 7-inch touchscreen surround, plus the new central console. These design schemes blend harmoniously with the satin chrome touches on the doors, the button panel under the 7-inch touchscreen, the gear lever surround on the new central console, the area around the door straps and on the Top Box. The new optional upholstery ambiances were selected for their soft and pleasant appearance.

COMPREHENSIVE CUSTOMISATION

Outside, New C4 Cactus is eminently customisable and elegant, with a total of 31* exterior combinations. The palette of nine body colours highlights the cars personality with hues that are timeless (Polar White, Obsidian Black, Platinum Grey and Cumulus Grey), fresh (Sport Red, Tapenade Grey) and refined (Emerald Blue, Pearl White, Deep Purple).

Four stylish Colour Packs are available for customers looking to add even more style and elegance: Gloss Black, Chrome, Gloss White and Red. These restrained touches of colour contrast with the available body colours and subtly highlight the Airbump® panels and the fog light surrounds.

For even more personalisation, customers can choose from a selection of five* alloy wheels: Grey 16-inch SQUARE and Black 16-inch SQUARE wheels, for their purity and elegance, as well as Black 17-inch CROSS, Two-Tone Black/Alloy 17-inch CROSS and Two-Tone White/Alloy 17-inch CROSS wheels – the last two are diamond-cut for a truly high-end look.

Inside, the cabin materials are very inviting, particularly the dashboard which is covered in soft, textured material that coordinates with the seats. New C4 Cactus is available with five* elegant and warm ambiances for customising the cabin:

The Standard ambiance is clean and pure with Mica Grey cloth seat upholstery, a grey dashboard and grey armrests and straps on the doors.

is clean and pure with Mica Grey cloth seat upholstery, a grey dashboard and grey armrests and straps on the doors. The Metropolitan Red ambiance heightens the impression of space through its light hues and refinement, with Beige Silica cloth seats with a dark red strip at the top, a dark red dashboard, beige armrests and beige straps on the doors and on the Top Box.

heightens the impression of space through its light hues and refinement, with Beige Silica cloth seats with a dark red strip at the top, a dark red dashboard, beige armrests and beige straps on the doors and on the Top Box. The Wild Grey ambiance expresses more vitality and dynamism with Grey Silica cloth seats with a pale grey strip at the top, a grey dashboard, grey armrests and grey straps on the doors and on the Top Box.

expresses more vitality and dynamism with Grey Silica cloth seats with a pale grey strip at the top, a grey dashboard, grey armrests and grey straps on the doors and on the Top Box. The Hype Grey ambiance boasts an elegant premium feel with Black Grained Leather seats, a grey dashboard, grey armrests and grey straps on the doors and Top Box.

boasts an elegant premium feel with Black Grained Leather seats, a grey dashboard, grey armrests and grey straps on the doors and Top Box. The Hype Red ambiance is all about exceptional prestige, with Beige Nappa Leather seats with a dark red Alcantara strip at the top, a dark red dashboard, beige armrests and beige straps on the doors and Top Box.

THE ULTRA-COMFORTABLE HATCHBACK: ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

RIDE COMFORT: THE MOST COMFORTABLE COMPACT HATCHBACK

A EUROPEAN FIRST: SUSPENSION WITH PROGRESSIVE HYDRAULIC CUSHIONS ™ (PHC)

After the introduction of New C5 Aircross in China, New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to be equipped with a new suspension system that features Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC), a Citroën innovation that will be rolled out on future models. Citroën’s expertise in the field of suspension is undisputed. For 98 years, suspension comfort has been embedded in the brand’s genes. Over the years, customers have grown attached to Citroën’s renowned comfort, which is unique in the market. Drawing on its expertise and the know-how of its engineers, Citroën has developed the new suspension system to further improve the ride quality that is so typical of the brand.

Some 20 patents were filed in the development of the new suspension system. The way it works is quite simple. Whilst conventional suspension systems use a shock absorber, a spring and mechanical bump stops at each corner of the car, the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC) system adds two hydraulic stops on each suspension unit to replace the mechanical stops. There is one hydraulic stop for compression and one for decompression. The suspension therefore works in two stages to match how the car is being used.

For light compression and decompression, the springs and shock absorbers control the vertical movements, with no assistance required from the hydraulic stops. However, the presence of these new hydraulic stops means the engineers have greater freedom in the car’s set up, allowing them to offer a ‘magic carpet ride’ with the impression that the car is gliding over uneven ground.

During major impacts, the springs and shock absorbers work together with the hydraulic compression or decompression stops that gradually slow the movement to avoid sudden jolts at the end of the range. Unlike a traditional mechanical stop, which absorbs energy and then returns part of it as a rebound, the hydraulic stop absorbs and dissipates this energy.

With this innovative technical solution, New C4 Cactus offers incomparable levels of comfort, whilst taking nothing away from the car’s handling and driving pleasure.

ADVANCED COMFORT SEATS

For even more comfort, the front seats in New C4 Cactus feature new high-density foam that improves seating comfort even after long hours at the wheel, or as the seats age over time.

In addition, New C4 Cactus introduces three interior ambiances (Metropolitan Red, Wild Grey, Hype Red) with Advanced Comfort seats in a world first for the brand. A wide range of seat design improvements provides greater support for driving posture and ride comfort. The front seats and rear bench are equipped with 15mm thicker foam to offer even more comfortable seating, both physically and visually:

The visual comfort of the seats was inspired by the brand’s renowned family cars, including the CX and Xantia. The extra padding creates a real visual signature, with seats that look comfortable before you even enter the car. The signature is enhanced by the use of overstitching and graphic components similar to those used in New C3, New C3 Aircross and New C5 Aircross.

of the seats was inspired by the brand’s renowned family cars, including the CX and Xantia. The extra padding creates a real visual signature, with seats that look comfortable before you even enter the car. The signature is enhanced by the use of overstitching and graphic components similar to those used in New C3, New C3 Aircross and New C5 Aircross. Postural comfort is outstanding, with broad seat bases and backs, reinforced support, height adjustment for the driver and front passenger, and lumbar adjustment for the driver for ideal back support. Combined with a height and reach adjustable steering wheel, drivers can easily find their perfect position for optimal driving comfort.

is outstanding, with broad seat bases and backs, reinforced support, height adjustment for the driver and front passenger, and lumbar adjustment for the driver for ideal back support. Combined with a height and reach adjustable steering wheel, drivers can easily find their perfect position for optimal driving comfort. Physical comfort has also been improved, with both softness and support provided on initial contact, thanks to thicker surface foam.

has also been improved, with both softness and support provided on initial contact, thanks to thicker surface foam. Ride comfort, essential for correct support especially on long drives, is enhanced with the use of a high-density layer in the centre of the seat.

“With the New C4 Cactus, Citroën is confirming the roll-out of its comfort offensive with the introduction of two exclusive Citroën features developed as part of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme: the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ in a European first and Advanced Comfort seats in a world first. New C4 Cactus makes unrivalled comfort accessible to the greatest number people, drawing on the brand’s know-how in well-being.” Xavier Peugeot, Citroën’s Director of Product Planning.

ACOUSTIC INSULATION

Acoustic insulation is essential for driving comfort. Extensive tests were carried out on the acoustics of New C4 Cactus, resulting in the use of thicker glass, modifications to the rear windows, updates to the sealing joints around all the opening panels, the use of an acoustic windscreen and the specification of more sound-deadening material throughout the car. New C4 Cactus offers optimised insulation from road and wind noise, and substantially improved sound insulation around the engine compartment and on the floor.

TRAVELLING COMFORT: MAKING LIFE EASIER

EVEN MORE SPACE

New C4 Cactus boasts a spacious cabin thanks to its ingenious design. With a 2.60m wheelbase, the car can transport five passengers in total comfort:

The uncluttered dashboard and the hollowed-out backs of the front seats frees up knee room for all passengers. The ‘Airbag in Roof’ system frees up legroom for the front passenger, whilst rear passengers can easily slip their feet under the front seats.

Elbow room has been increased through the use of sculpted door panels, enabling passengers to place their arms naturally on the long armrests made out of soft materials.

The highly accommodating boot, makes loading easier, with a 60/40 split-folding rear bench, which provides a volume of 358-litres, increasing to 1,170-litres with the rear bench folded down.

USEFUL AND INGENIOUS STORAGE COMPARTMENTS

New C4 Cactus is home to an array of ingenious, functional and well laid-out storage compartments:

On the dashboard, the large Top Box is positioned directly in front of the passenger and is in arm’s reach of the driver. There is also a large non-slip cubby built into the lower part of the dashboard on the passenger side.

On the elevated central console, there is a deep and closed storage space, together with a smartphone docking area with a non-slip coating alongside the 12V and USB sockets. Two cup holders are positioned in front of the gear stick.

In the doors, large storage spaces are able to contain several 1.5-litres bottles: one horizontally in each of the front doors and two vertically in the rear doors.

Map pockets feature on the backs of the front seats.

EQUIPMENT TO SIMPLIFY LIFE, DAY AND NIGHT

It goes without saying that comfort also hinges on the equipment that simplifies day-to-day life on board:

LED ceiling lights are specified in the front and the rear, especially handy when buckling children into their seats at night or finding a misplaced object.

are specified in the front and the rear, especially handy when buckling children into their seats at night or finding a misplaced object. An electrochrome interior rearview mirror for relaxed driving at night without any glare.

for relaxed driving at night without any glare. Electrically folding door mirrors are specified to avoid damage when parked or when passing another vehicle on a narrow street. Folding mirrors also act as a visual check to ensure that the vehicle is properly locked.

are specified to avoid damage when parked or when passing another vehicle on a narrow street. Folding mirrors also act as a visual check to ensure that the vehicle is properly locked. One-touch electric windows with an anti-pinch function, which makes life easier notably when driving through tolls or entering car parks.

COMFORT IN USE: TECHNOLOGIES FOR A SERENE DRIVE

12 USEFUL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

New C4 Cactus is equipped with the latest driver assistance systems, providing reassurance and safety in everyday use. They help to simplifying driving when needed, protect against drowsiness and moments of inattention and guard against the risk of accidents. These systems, displayed on New C4 Cactus’s fully digital interface, stand as the initial move towards autonomous vehicles:

Active Safety Brake – Reduces the risk of a collision by braking in place of the driver. The multi-purpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, for example a vehicle moving in the same direction or when stopped. The system engages the brakes automatically when a risk of collision is detected, from 3mph (5 km/h) to 52mph (85 km/h).

– Reduces the risk of a collision by braking in place of the driver. The multi-purpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, for example a vehicle moving in the same direction or when stopped. The system engages the brakes automatically when a risk of collision is detected, from 3mph (5 km/h) to 52mph (85 km/h). Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation – Recognises speed signs and displays the information on the instrument panel. The speed can be registered as an instruction for the speed limiter/cruise control with one simple instruction.

Lane Departure Warning System – Active at speeds of over 37mph (60 km/h), the system detects the accidental crossing of continuous or dotted white lines when the indicator has not been used. It warns the driver via a sound signal and visual alert on the instrument panel.

– Active at speeds of over 37mph (60 km/h), the system detects the accidental crossing of continuous or dotted white lines when the indicator has not been used. It warns the driver via a sound signal and visual alert on the instrument panel. Coffee Break Alert – This feature prompts the driver to consider taking a break after they have been driving for two hours at speeds above 43mph (70 km/h).

– This feature prompts the driver to consider taking a break after they have been driving for two hours at speeds above 43mph (70 km/h). Driver Attention Alert – Warns the driver when the system detects lateral movement relative to the road or lane margins using the multi-function camera at the top of the windscreen. The feature is especially suited to motorway use at speeds over 40mph (65 km/h)

– Warns the driver when the system detects lateral movement relative to the road or lane margins using the multi-function camera at the top of the windscreen. The feature is especially suited to motorway use at speeds over 40mph (65 km/h) Blind Spot Monitoring System – Lights in the door mirrors warn the driver if a vehicle is present in the blind spot on either side of the car.

– Lights in the door mirrors warn the driver if a vehicle is present in the blind spot on either side of the car. Park Assist – Makes parking easier and safer. This system provides active assistance for parallel and perpendicular parking. On the driver’s request, the feature automatically detects a parking space then safely steers the car into it.

– Makes parking easier and safer. This system provides active assistance for parallel and perpendicular parking. On the driver’s request, the feature automatically detects a parking space then safely steers the car into it. Reversing Camera – When the driver selects reverse gear, a camera displays the rear view of the vehicle on the 7-inch touchscreen. The image is supplemented by colour reference points indicating proximity to any obstacles. This extended vision makes for easy manoeuvres.

– When the driver selects reverse gear, a camera displays the rear view of the vehicle on the 7-inch touchscreen. The image is supplemented by colour reference points indicating proximity to any obstacles. This extended vision makes for easy manoeuvres. Hill Start Assist – To make hill starts easier, this system prevents any undesired vehicle movement on inclines when the brake pedal is released. The function activates on inclines of over 3% by holding the vehicle in position for two seconds.

– To make hill starts easier, this system prevents any undesired vehicle movement on inclines when the brake pedal is released. The function activates on inclines of over 3% by holding the vehicle in position for two seconds. Front Fog Lights with Cornering Function – Depending on the angle of the steering wheel, the left or right fog light activates in addition to the main headlights to illuminate up to a 75° angle to the right or left of the vehicle. The system operates at speeds above 24mph (40 km/h).

– Depending on the angle of the steering wheel, the left or right fog light activates in addition to the main headlights to illuminate up to a 75° angle to the right or left of the vehicle. The system operates at speeds above 24mph (40 km/h). Keyless Entry and Start – This system allows the driver to lock, unlock and start the car without taking the key out of their pocket.

– This system allows the driver to lock, unlock and start the car without taking the key out of their pocket. Grip Control® – Enables the vehicle to adapt its front wheel grip depending on the surface (snow, mud, sand etc.)

THREE CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGIES

New C4 Cactus offers intuitive and leading-edge systems to ensure continuity between the driver’s digital world and their car, ensuring they can stay connected, navigate to a destination or simply relax.

Mirror Screen Function with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and MirrorLink®: The driver can enjoy the multimedia content and apps on their smartphone – in complete safety – by replicating and controlling them via the 7-inch touchscreen.

with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and MirrorLink®: The driver can enjoy the multimedia content and apps on their smartphone – in complete safety – by replicating and controlling them via the 7-inch touchscreen. Citroën Connect Nav : A latest-generation 3D connected navigation system with a host of advantages. Combined with the 7-inch touchscreen, this system boasts voice recognition for controlling navigation, phone and media functions without the driver having to take their eyes off the road. The system comes with connected services such as TomTom Traffic (for real-time traffic information), fuel station and car park localisation and prices, weather information, and a local point-of-interest search function. Users will also appreciate the accident black spot alert feature.

: A latest-generation 3D connected navigation system with a host of advantages. Combined with the 7-inch touchscreen, this system boasts voice recognition for controlling navigation, phone and media functions without the driver having to take their eyes off the road. The system comes with connected services such as TomTom Traffic (for real-time traffic information), fuel station and car park localisation and prices, weather information, and a local point-of-interest search function. Users will also appreciate the accident black spot alert feature. Citroën Connect Box: Incorporating Citroën’s Emergency & Assistance system, this important item of equipment links to a specialised assistance platform in the event of a breakdown or accident.

SEVEN* EFFICIENT AND HIGH-PERFORMANCE DRIVETRAINS

New C4 Cactus is available with the latest generation engines delivering top-class performance. For a high level of driving pleasure and outstanding efficiency, the engine and transmission range is perfectly adapted for city driving, weekend trips and travel to exciting destinations. New C4 Cactus is powered by PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engines featuring technologies for greater responsiveness (International Engine of the Year 2015, 2016 and 2017 for the PureTech 110 and PureTech 130) and BlueHDi diesel engines, which deliver reliability, low fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

Petrol : The highest-performance version of New C4 Cactus is available with the turbocharged PureTech 130 S&S mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The PureTech 110, also turbocharged, is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox (PureTech 110 S&S manual) or the EAT6 6-speed automatic gearbox for maximum pleasure and comfort at the wheel (PureTech 110 S&S EAT6). The entry-level model is powered by the PureTech 82 with a manual gearbox.

: The highest-performance version of New C4 Cactus is available with the turbocharged PureTech 130 S&S mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The PureTech 110, also turbocharged, is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox (PureTech 110 S&S manual) or the EAT6 6-speed automatic gearbox for maximum pleasure and comfort at the wheel (PureTech 110 S&S EAT6). The entry-level model is powered by the PureTech 82 with a manual gearbox. Diesel: New C4 Cactus is available from launch with the BlueHDi 100 manual and the BlueHDi 100 S&S manual. In the autumn of 2018, it will be available with a diesel engine combined with an automatic gearbox, the BlueHDi 120 S&S EAT6, for high-mileage drivers preferring an automatic transmission.

For world export markets, these seven engines are rounded off by the BlueHDi 100 S&S ETG6.

* May vary, depending on the country.

KEY POINTS: NEW C4 CACTUS

Citroën’s new compact hatchback combines the singular personality of the C4 Cactus with the comfort and spaciousness of the C4 hatchback. New C4 Cactus retains all of its originality in the form of its unique design that has been upscaled with new panels and a prestigious front end, redesigned wings, slimmer and repositioned Airbump® panels, plus new 3D-effect LED rear lights.

An ultra-comfortable hatchback that takes automotive well-being into a new dimension: a new standard-setter for comfort, notably through the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC) suspension system, a first in Europe, and the new Advanced Comfort seats, a world first, as well as significantly enhanced acoustic insulation.

Interior design that enhances cabin space, comfort and well-being.

A compact hatchback featuring 12 driver assistance systems, three connectivity technologies, and efficient and high-performance engines.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Length: 4.17m

Width: 1.71m

Height: 1.48m

Wheelbase: 2.60m

Boot capacity: 358-litres



