New Citroën C3 PureTech range cuts CO2 emissions even further

Committed to the continuous improvement of its vehicles, in particular to reducing their environmental impact, Citroën is pleased to announce reductions of between 3 and 7g/km of CO2 across the New C3 PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine range.

Available on New Citroën C3 from October 2020 production, the developments comprise new batteries on versions equipped with a manual gearbox, with the entry-level PureTech 83 Stop and Start manual also receiving a new alternator to further optimise efficiency. In addition to this, all New C3 PureTech petrol models will also benefit from a fuel consumption meter as standard fitment ahead of the January 2021 regulations that see their installation become mandatory.

Pricing remains unchanged despite the increased efficiency of New C3. For company car drivers, the lower CO2 emissions result in BIK tax band reductions of up to 2% – as an example, this reduces the monthly tax bill of a 40% tax payer by over £140 in the 2021-22 period (when driving a Flair Plus PureTech 83 S&S manual).

In addition to this, New C3 continues to offer the same RDE2-compliant BlueHDi Diesel engines as it did when it opened for orders in June 2020, therefore avoiding the 4% non-compliance BIK surcharge.

New Citroën C3 is on sale now in the UK, with prices starting from just £16,280.00 MRRP OTR. Always supremely comfortable, New Citroën C3 is now the brand’s most customisable hatchback, with up to 97 different exterior colour combinations.

Available in three trim levels, ‘Feel’, ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair Plus’, New C3 comes with a wealth of standard equipment, including Airbump® door panels, EcoLED headlights, 3D rear lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, automatic air conditioning, cruise control and speed limiter, lane departure warning, speed sign recognition and recommendation, and Coffee Break Alert.

New C3 buyers can also equip their vehicles with Citroën’s Advanced Comfort seats, which are available as standard on all Flair Plus models. These generously proportioned seats – which are designed to feel similar to an armchair – provide enhanced comfort, both visually, and in terms of posture and lumbar support (adjustable on the driver’s side). Special foam on the surface of each seat is coupled with thick fabric for unrivalled softness. As soon as you sit in New Citroën C3, the emphasis on comfort is immediately apparent.

MODEL RANGE AND PRICING

TRIM ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WLTP CO2 (g/km) Outgoing WLTP CO2 (g/km) New Variance (g/km) BIK% Reduction Feel PureTech 83 S&S manual 130 123 -7 2 Flair PureTech 83 S&S manual 130 124 -6 2 PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual 129 125 -4 0 PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 automatic 137 134 -3 1 BlueHDi 100 S&S manual 117 117 – 0 Flair Plus PureTech 83 S&S manual 131 124 -7 2 PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual 131 126 -5 1 PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 automatic 139 135 -4 0 BlueHDi 100 S&S manual 118 118 – 0

SOURCE: Citroën