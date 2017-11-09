New Citroën C3 Aircross compact SUV: already 20,000 orders and five stars in the Euro Ncap test

With its unique body styling and fresh attitude, the New C3 Aircross has already sold more than 20,000 units in Europe. The interior features all of Citroën’s unique know-how in terms of spaciousness and modular design. Boasting great comfort and safety, New C3 Aircross is equipped with 12 driver assistance systems and four connectivity technologies, and has now earned five stars in the Euro NCAP test. The achievement means peace of mind for the occupants of the new Compact SUV, equally at ease in the city and off the beaten track thanks to its Grip Control® system with Hill Descent Assist.

Launched in Europe in October, New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV has already achieved more than 20,000 orders. While still being launched in a number of key markets, New C3 Aircross has now been applauded for its excellent safety levels, earning five stars in the rigorous 2017 Euro NCAP safety tests. This achievement confirms the numerous qualities of the Compact SUV.

NEW C3 AIRCROSS COMPACT SUV: FIVE EURO NCAP STARS

New Citroën C3 Aircross, which can comfortably accommodate up to five passengers with its 4.15m body length, has confirmed its quality credentials by receiving the top star rating in the latest 2017 Euro NCAP tests. The new model earned the five-star rating due to strong performance in all categories.

The success of the New C3 Aircross design was demonstrated from the perspective of passive as well as pedestrian safety and its high level of driver assistance technologies.

The rating, the points of which are detailed below, rewards the work achieved during the development of the New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV as well as its comprehensive offering of comfort and safety equipment.

Adult occupant protection: 32.6 points, or 85%

Barrier frontal impact = 7.8 points out of 8

Wall frontal impact = 7.7 points out of 8

Side impact = 8 points out of 8

Pole impact = 7.5 points out of 8

Whiplash = 1.6 points out of 3

At the wheel, New C3 Aircross demonstrates its SUV nature and excellent handling. The driver and passengers feel safe as they enjoy top-level protection.

Child occupant protection: 40.5 points, or 82%

A vehicle targeting young couples, young parents or grandparents, New C3 Aircross Compact SUV stands apart with its excellent child protection performance.

Pedestrian protection: 27.0 points, or 64%

Agile in the city but also boasting all-road skills for motoring adventures, New Citroën C3 Aircross fulfils the requirements of modern lifestyles and ensures high pedestrian protection.

Safety assist: 7.2 points, or 60%

Inspired by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, the design of New Citroën C3 Aircross was intended to make each journey easier and safer thanks to intuitive technologies ensuring peace of mind and safety at the wheel. New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV features no fewer than 12 driver assistance and safety technologies.

NEW C3 AIRCROSS COMPACT SUV: 12 DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

Keyless entry and start : a hands-free access and start-up system that allows the driver to open and start the vehicle without getting the key out of their pocket or bag

: a hands-free access and start-up system that allows the driver to open and start the vehicle without getting the key out of their pocket or bag Colour Head-up Display : bringing the driver useful driving information in his or her line of sight. Projected in colour on a retractable see-through screen, the data (on speed and cruise control/speed limiter settings etc.) is visible continuously, without the driver having to take their eyes off the road

: bringing the driver useful driving information in his or her line of sight. Projected in colour on a retractable see-through screen, the data (on speed and cruise control/speed limiter settings etc.) is visible continuously, without the driver having to take their eyes off the road Top Rear Vision Reversing Camera : for enhanced vision and easier manoeuvres. When the driver shifts into reverse, the camera displays the view behind the vehicle on the 7-inch touchscreen. The image is supplemented by colour reference points indicating the proximity of any obstacles, as well as showing a secondary 180° view of the area behind the car

: for enhanced vision and easier manoeuvres. When the driver shifts into reverse, the camera displays the view behind the vehicle on the 7-inch touchscreen. The image is supplemented by colour reference points indicating the proximity of any obstacles, as well as showing a secondary 180° view of the area behind the car Park Assist : making parking manoeuvres more relaxing, easier and safer. Park Assist is an active parking assistance system, for parallel and perpendicular parking. When prompted by the driver, it automatically detects a space then controls the steering for an entirely safe park. All the driver has to do is shift into reverse, accelerate and brake

: making parking manoeuvres more relaxing, easier and safer. Park Assist is an active parking assistance system, for parallel and perpendicular parking. When prompted by the driver, it automatically detects a space then controls the steering for an entirely safe park. All the driver has to do is shift into reverse, accelerate and brake Active Safety Brake : with a sound and visual alert to reduce the risk of frontal impact, plus the ability for the system to brake in place of the driver

: with a sound and visual alert to reduce the risk of frontal impact, plus the ability for the system to brake in place of the driver Lane Departure Warning System : protects against driver fatigue at the wheel or a simple moment of inattention when travelling over 37mph (60km/h). The system detects the accidental crossing of road markings when the indicator has not been activated, and warns the driver with a sound alert and a message on the instrument cluster

: protects against driver fatigue at the wheel or a simple moment of inattention when travelling over 37mph (60km/h). The system detects the accidental crossing of road markings when the indicator has not been activated, and warns the driver with a sound alert and a message on the instrument cluster Blind Spot Monitoring System : alerts the driver to the presence of a vehicle in their blind spot via a warning light in the door mirrors on either side of the car

: alerts the driver to the presence of a vehicle in their blind spot via a warning light in the door mirrors on either side of the car Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation : the driver is informed of the speed limit via the instrument cluster and the system records the speed indicated as a setting for the cruise control/speed limiter

: the driver is informed of the speed limit via the instrument cluster and the system records the speed indicated as a setting for the cruise control/speed limiter Automatic High Beam Assist : for safer driving at night, this system automatically switches between high beam and low beam settings when the system detects oncoming traffic

: for safer driving at night, this system automatically switches between high beam and low beam settings when the system detects oncoming traffic Driver Attention Alert : monitors driver behaviour using the multi-function camera on the upper part of the windscreen and alerts them of potential fatigue. This system assesses the driver’s attention level by comparing the direction of travel relative to the road markings. It is particularly useful on motorways and at speeds of over 40mph (65km/h)

: monitors driver behaviour using the multi-function camera on the upper part of the windscreen and alerts them of potential fatigue. This system assesses the driver’s attention level by comparing the direction of travel relative to the road markings. It is particularly useful on motorways and at speeds of over 40mph (65km/h) Coffee Break Alert : the driver is alerted after driving for two hours at speeds over 43mph (70km/h)

: the driver is alerted after driving for two hours at speeds over 43mph (70km/h) Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist: for a variety of surfaces and added control on steep inclines.

Another key connectivity technology on New C3 Aircross Compact SUV is the Citroën Connect Box emergency call service with the SOS Pack and assistance included, putting drivers in contact with a specialised assistance platform in the event of breakdown or an accident.

New C3 Aircross Compact SUV is available to order now, with prices starting from £13,995 OTR.

