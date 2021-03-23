New Chief Strategy Officer at Volkswagen

Andreas Walingen, currently head of Group Product Strategy, will become Chief Strategy Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective May 1, 2021. In this function, he succeeds Michael Jost, who is leaving the Volkswagen Group to devote time to his own projects. In addition to leading Group Strategy Product, Michael Jost also holds the position of Chief Strategy Officer of the Volkswagen brand.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said: “Michael Jost is one of the most important pioneers of our e-offensive. With his shrewd analyses and bold visions, he has accelerated the transformation of our company and contributed greatly to the success of this change. On behalf of the Board of Management, I would like to sincerely thank him for his passionate commitment to our brand and wish him all the best for the future. I am delighted that we have been able to gain Andreas Walingen, a proven expert in product strategy and corporate development with deep expertise in electronics architecture. Together, we will continue to quickly and systematically drive our transformation into a software-driven provider for sustainable mobility.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen