New BMW XM options: maximum exclusivity and breathtaking performance

Range-topper now the only BMW XM to feature a V8

Three become two: the BMW XM portfolio is sharpening its focus, now offering just two models. The BMW XM Label range-topper (WLTP combined (EnVKV): energy consumption 33.7 kWh/100 km and 2.3 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 12.8 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 53 g/km; CO 2 class with discharged battery/combined: G/B; maximum electric range 76 km)* is now the only model to come with an electrified V8 engine. The BMW XM 50e (WLTP combined (EnVKV): energy consumption 32.0 kWh/100 km and 1.6 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 11.3 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 37 g/km; CO 2 class with discharged battery/combined: G/B; maximum electric range 80–86 km)*, featuring an electrified six-cylinder engine, remains available unchanged.

The BMW XM Label combines stupendous power and an advanced drive concept. Its M HYBRID system consists of a V8 with a peak output of 430 kW/585 hp and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission delivering up to 145 kW/197 hp. With a system output of 550 kW/748 hp and a combined torque of 1,000 Nm, the BMW XM Label is the most powerful BMW M production model ever. It takes just 3.8 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The optional M Driver’s Package increases this limit to 290 km/h. With its exhilarating performance and uncompromisingly extravagant design, the BMW XM Label enjoys maximum exclusivity in the luxury segment.

The most powerful BMW of all time sets new standards with its extrovert design while demonstrating why BMW M stands for “The Ultimate Driving Machine”. This is a view shared by world-famous British musician, techno and house DJ Carl Cox. In a joint project with BMW M, he has woven the sounds of the BMW XM – such as the powerful bass of the V8, the Welcome chime and the pop of the bonnet closing – into an aural celebration (Link). The result underscores Carl Cox’s passion for BMW M automobiles and is just as unique, extrovert and confident as the BMW XM itself.

New equipment options, increased charging rate.

The BMW XM Label now offers additional options for customising the exterior and interior. Newly available, for example, is the optional BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic exterior colour, which highlights the model’s unique character. The BMW M kidney grille complete with accent line can be ordered in high-gloss Black. A new Welcome Light Animation makes the BMW XM Label look particularly impressive after dark. Standard equipment for the BMW XM Label in Europe now includes 22-inch light alloy wheels Double-spoke style 922 M Bicolour with mixed-size tyres. They replace the previous 21-inch wheels. A new option comes in the shape of the 23-inch M light alloy wheels style 1096 M in Black.

BMW Individual Night Blue Merino Leather with exclusive elements is available as a new option, for a particularly extravagant interior ambience. Other new colour combinations for the interior of the BMW XM Label include BMW Individual Black Merino leather with exclusive elements and Vintage Coffee Brown interior surfaces as well as BMW Individual Silverstone Merino leather with Black interior surfaces. The high-quality comfort cushions matching the colour of the seat surfaces now come as standard for all BMW Individual leather merino upholstery. The charging rate of the BMW XM Label increases as well: the M HYBRID system’s Combined Charging Unit now enables AC charging at up to 11 kW.

The upgraded BMW XM Label will be unveiled on 14 June 2025 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. BMW M Motorsport will be competing on the legendary French circuit with the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).

In Germany, prices for the BMW XM Label start at €183,400. Prices for the BMW XM 50e start at €133,800. Prices and extras effective for Germany.

SOURCE: BMW Group