The all-new BMW X5

BMW is once again setting the standard for the Sports Activity Vehicle with the new fourth-generation X5. Combining an elegant and strong design with supreme on- and off-road ability, the new X5 has an even greater blend of premium luxury performance and comfort. It’s a winning formula with previous generations selling in excess of 2.2 million examples since the first X5 launched in 1999.

On sale in the UK from June 2018, the all-new X5 demonstrates the latest BMW advances in technology, design and safety, with the highest level of autonomous capability yet seen on a BMW X model. A choice of TwinPower and M Performance petrol and diesel engines are matched to a new eight-speed Steptronic gearbox and the latest version of xDrive for maximum comfort, capability and performance.



Design.

The latest X5 retains the hallmark proportions of an SAV, but the pared-back design language – clean surfacing and precise lines providing elegant poise and muscular authority – is new. With a wheelbase 42mm longer than its predecessor, an increase in vehicle length of 36mm, an extra 66mm of width and a 19mm increase in height, the new BMW X5 has both an imposing appearance and generous levels of space for passengers and their luggage.

Distinctive design features mark out the xLine and M Sport model variants of the new X5. The xLine model adds kidney grille bars in aluminium matt, roof rails and side window surrounds in satin Aluminium, plus other accents in Pearl-effect Chrome. M Sport specification, meanwhile, sees the wheel arch trim, bumper trim, rear underguard and side skirts painted in body colour, plus extra-large air intakes at the front end, aluminium matt kidney grille bars. The roof rails, side window surrounds and other trim elements in high-gloss black flag up the dynamic potential of the SAV.

The new BMW X5 comes as standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels on the xLine model, 20-inch M star-spoke light-alloy wheels on the M Sport model and 22-inch V-spoke alloy wheels on the M Performance model. Further variants in 20 to 22-inch formats are available as options.



Powertrain and driving experience.

There will be one petrol and two diesel units available from the latest generation of engines. The BMW X5 M50d is powered by a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine with a quartet of turbochargers, with a six-cylinder inline unit in the BMW X5 xDrive40i and BMW X5 xDrive30d. All engines channel their power through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive is on hand to ensure that power is translated into secure progress – on or off road.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology package for the petrol engines comprises turbochargers, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing. On the diesel side, the raft of technological measures at work includes turbochargers and common-rail direct injection with piezo injectors. The result is instantaneous pulling power and sporty performance credentials with exemplary fuel consumption and emissions. All model variants comply with the requirements of the EU6d-TEMP emissions standard. The system of emission control for the petrol engines includes a gasoline particulate filter, while the diesel models boast BMW BluePerformance technology comprising a particulate filter, an oxidation catalyst, a NOx adsorption catalyst and an SCR catalyst with AdBlue injection.

The power unit fitted in the new BMW X5 xDrive40i enjoys free-revving ability and eager response. The 3.0-litre unit employs a twin-scroll turbocharger and direct petrol injection technology with a maximum pressure of 350 bar. The straight-six generates its maximum output of 340hp, while the peak torque of 450Nm is available. The new BMW X5 xDrive40i completes the zero to 62mph sprint in just 5.5 seconds. Fuel consumption averages 33.2mpg and CO 2 emissions are 193g/km.

The performance of the new BMW X5 M50d is provided by the potent engine at work under its bonnet. From its 3.0-litre displacement the BMW M Performance model’s six-cylinder in-line unit delivers a peak output of 400hp and generates maximum torque of 760Nm.

These figures are possible thanks to a multi-stage turbocharging system composed of two high-pressure and two low-pressure turbochargers delivering over 450Nm of torque. In normal driving situations, both low-pressure turbochargers and one of the two high-pressure units are permanently active. The second high-pressure turbocharger only joins in when the engine speed tops 2,500rpm. Under hard acceleration from idle, flaps are adjusted so the pair of low-pressure turbochargers can be swiftly bypassed, thereby generating maximum charge pressure with even less delay. To boost the turbocharging system’s efficiency, exhaust gas recirculation is employed for both the high-pressure and low-pressure stages and the common-rail direct injection system capable of generating pressures in excess of 2,500 bar. The new BMW X5 M50d darts to 62mph from rest in 5.2 seconds yet it succeeds in posting a combined fuel consumption of 41.5mpg and CO 2 emissions of 179g/km.

The new BMW X5 xDrive30d is also powered by a straight-six diesel engine, this time with displacement of 3.0 litres and featuring a single turbocharger with variable inlet geometry. The common-rail direct injection system propels fuel into the combustion chambers at up to 2,500 bar. Maximum output of 265hp, while offering 620Nm of torque. Capable of reaching the 62mph mark from rest in 6.5 seconds, the new X5 xDrive30d returns combined fuel consumption of just 470mpg, equating to CO 2 emissions of 158g/km*.

Model Power

(hp) Torque

(Nm) 0 – 62mph (Seconds) Top Speed (mph) Combined

(mpg) CO2 Emissions (g/km) From

(OTR) X5 xDrive40i xLine 340 450 5.5 151 33.2 193 £58,100 X5 xDrive30d xLine 265 620 6.5 143 47.1 158 £56,710 X5 M50d 400 760 5.2 155 41.5 179 £70,690

*Electronically limited

** All figures are provisional

All of the engines available for the new BMW X5 come with a new, improved version of the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, whose wider ratio spread and new control electronics help to increase the powertrain’s overall efficiency. New torsion dampers reduce rotational irregularities and converter slip for superior shift comfort, while optimised hydraulic control enables even sportier gear shifts.



Efficiency-enhanced xDrive all-wheel drive.

The task of maximising traction, agility and directional stability in the new BMW X5 falls to the latest generation of the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which is now able to split drive torque between the front and rear wheels with even greater precision and speed on demand.

The new xDrive system also offers a rear-biased set-up for those occasions when the driver adopts a particularly dynamic approach. The electronically controlled rear differential lock (available on M Performance models and/or in conjunction with the Off-Road package) gives the handling an even sportier edge. Governed by the Driving Stability Control (DSC) system, the locking function for the rear differential improves traction and power transmission when driving over loose ground or on road surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the left-rear and right-rear wheels. The locking effect is produced by means of an electric motor and allows as much as 1,500Nm of drive torque to be redirected from the faster-turning wheel to the slower-turning wheel.



New chassis systems.

The design principle underpinning the chassis – based on a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle – is complemented by the standard Dynamic Damper Control system, whose electronically controlled dampers sharpen the car’s handling dynamics at the same time as increasing ride and suspension comfort. The driver can select from two performance maps for a more comfort-oriented or sportier driving style, using the Driving Experience Control switch. Standard specification for the new BMW X5 M50d includes model-specific kinematics and elastokinematics for the wheel suspension, individual spring and damper tuning, plus 22-inch M light-alloy wheels. This bespoke configuration increases the BMW M Performance model’s agility and steering precision, enables faster cornering and optimises its transitional responses.

An array of chassis systems available in a BMW X model make it possible to boost the off-road performance, sportiness or comfort of the new BMW X5. Adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering endows the car with exceptionally agile and dynamic driving qualities. The roll stabilisation system employs electric swivel motors to enable remarkably swift and precise compensation of body roll under dynamic cornering. Integral Active Steering (also available as an individual option) is also operated electromechanically. By turning the rear wheels in either the same direction as the front wheels or the opposite direction – depending on the vehicle speed – it optimises cornering agility, ensures effortless lane changes and helps the vehicle to dart through city traffic.

The two-axle air suspension system is standard on both the BMW X5 xDrive30d and X5 xDrive40i models. It is controlled individually for each wheel using an electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir, enabling it to balance out an unevenly loaded vehicle. Working in tandem with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by its sensors can be factored into braking calculations. When the SPORT driving mode is engaged or the vehicle’s speed exceeds 86mph the ride height is automatically lowered by 20mm. The driver can also adjust the body’s ground clearance for off-road driving, for example by pushing a button in the cockpit. It can be raised in two stages to a maximum of 40mm above the standard setting. Another button in the luggage compartment activates a loading mode that lowers the vehicle by 40mm. The desired vehicle ride height can even be set with the engine switched off and the optional BMW Display Key can also be used to access this function.

Customers can also specify an Off-Road package. Offered for the first time in a BMW X model, the package includes underguard elements at the front and rear of the vehicle, along with the two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled rear differential lock. The driver can activate the ideal settings for off-roading including the vehicle’s ride height, the xDrive system, the accelerator response, the transmission control, and the DSC system’s corrective inputs in preparation for driving on a range of surfaces, such as sand, rock, gravel or snow. Available for all model variants apart from the BMW X5 M50d.



Interior and equipment.

The fully-digital instrument cluster and the Control Display share the same graphics and design, with the centre console hosting the Controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and all other driving-related controls. A similarly new-look control panel for the heating and air conditioning is also on hand and the light functions in the new X5 are likewise operated using buttons.

The carefully selected materials in the interior include the new Vernasca leather variant for the standard leather upholstery. Like the optional BMW Individual extended Merino leather trim, it is available in four colours. The new BMW X5 is fitted as standard with electrically adjustable and heated sports seats. Customers can also specify optional multifunctional front comfort seats, including massage function and seat ventilation within the Comfort/Comfort Plus packages.

M Sport models also includes an M sports steering wheel, BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite, M-specific pedals, driver’s footrest and piping on the seats, plus exclusive interior trim strips in Aluminium Tetragon.

Other new features on board the BMW X5 include the four-zone air conditioning system and the panoramic glass roof, whose clear surface is 30 per cent larger than on the outgoing car. The Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, meanwhile, provides LED light spread evenly across the glass surface to illuminate more than 15,000 graphic patterns and generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky. The colour scheme of this atmospheric light show can be adapted as desired. The optional ambient lighting includes the Welcome Light Carpet – which illuminates the entry area to the car when the doors are unlocked or opened – and Dynamic Interior Light, which emits pulsating light signals in pre-defined situations: they are activated in the lining of a door or doors opened while the engine is running and in the instrument panel when a phone call is incoming.

The Ambient Air package provides air ionisation and infuses the interior with eight individually selectable scents, and a luxurious audio experience is offered by the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,500-watt output (expected to be available from 12/2018).

The optional Rear-seat entertainment Professional system comprises a pair of 10.2-inch full-HD touchscreen displays, a Blu-ray-compatible DVD player, two USB ports, an HDMI socket and two headphone jacks. The rear-seat passengers can use both their own media sources and those available in the front compartment. A navigation map and BMW ConnectedDrive services can also be accessed in the rear seats.

The new BMW X5 can now also be specified with thermo-cupholders foremost in the centre console which can be kept cool or warm, while the optional CraftedClarity glass application for selected controls bring an all-new flourish to the interior of the X5. This exclusive design feature has been developed for the transmission selector lever, the Controller, the start/stop button and the volume control button for the audio system.

As well as increased levels of comfort and exclusivity, the new BMW X5 now also offers enhanced functionality. Folding down the 40 : 20 : 40 split rear seat backrest increases boot capacity from 645 litres to a maximum of 1,860 litres. The new BMW X5 also has a two-section tailgate for ease of loading. If the optional Comfort Access is specified, both sections can be opened and closed automatically and hands-free. In addition the boot cover now lowers electrically into the load compartment floor.

If the optional third row of seats is specified customers may also order the rear seats with electric fore-and-aft adjustment. A control panel in the boot can be used to slide the second-row seats forwards or backwards and fold down the backrests of the second and third rows.



Driver assistance systems: Another significant step towards automated driving.

Available as an option, the new Driving Assistant Professional package comprises Active Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go function, which is capable of braking the vehicle to a standstill and sending it on its way again automatically. For greater convenience in stop-start traffic, the period between stopping and automatically moving off has been extended up to 30 seconds. Speed restrictions identified by the Speed Limit Info system with No Passing Info display can be incorporated into the automatic cruise control system with variations of up to 9mph. This pack also contains the Steering and lane control assistant including Traffic Jam Assist as well as the Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection. The Lane Change Assistant can be used on motorways and dual carriageways when the Steering and lane control assistant is active. Holding the direction indicator in the required direction is all it takes to initiate a lane change. Another component of the system is the evasion aid, which can help avoid collisions with vehicles or pedestrians suddenly appearing in the driver’s path. As soon as an evasive manoeuvre corresponding to such a scenario is detected, the system assists the driver with steering inputs to direct the vehicle into a clear adjacent lane. Other constituents of this pack includes:

Lane change warning

Crossing Traffic Warning rear

Rear-end collision warning

Speed Limit Information incl. no passing info and preview

The Parking Assistant is another standard feature within in the new BMW X5. It enables automatic selection and use of parallel parking spaces. These parking spaces are detected by ultrasonic sensors as the vehicle passes them. The Parking Assistant function is activated at the touch of a button on the centre console. The system then takes care of the acceleration, braking, steering and gear changes necessary to manoeuvre into the space. Parking assist also includes Reversing Assistant – a further illustration of BMW’s ongoing progress towards automated driving.

This function offers a level of assistance – for leaving a parking space or manoeuvring in a confined area – currently unmatched by other vehicles. The Reversing Assistant controls the steering to manoeuvre the vehicle along a path recently negotiated forwards. This system makes reversing for a distance of up to 50 metres a simple task in the new BMW X5. The driver just has to operate the accelerator and brakes and monitor the surrounding area. The steering movements made during the vehicle’s last forward manoeuvre are stored by the system and retained, even for longer periods. This means the Reversing Assistant can be used to manoeuvre the new BMW X5 backwards out of a parking position that it drove into forwards the preceding day.

The driver enjoys ideal all-round visibility, thanks to both the rear-view camera and the Top View, Panorama View and 3D View functions of Parking Assistant Plus, which create a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings in the Control Display. In addition, drivers can use the Remote 3D View feature to access a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and surroundings on a smartphone.



BMW Connected and ConnectedDrive: Cutting-edge, digital and seamlessly integrated into modern life.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the new BMW X5 combines a new display and control concept and the ultimate in connectivity to create a superb all-round package. The latest-generation display and control concept comprises a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a 12.3-inch screen and a Control Display also measuring 12.3 inches across.

The system runs the latest BMW Operating System 7.0, and has a cutting-edge, fully digital design. The new graphics display in the instrument cluster now leaves enough room for a part-view of the navigation map. The main menu in the Control Display is now spread over up to ten pages, each showing two to four tiles with live content. The intuitive multimodal interface has also been further improved and allows the choice of touch control using the Control Display, the familiar iDrive Touch Controller, controls on the steering wheel, voice control or BMW gesture control. Also included in BMW Live Cockpit Professional are an adaptive navigation system, a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 20GB of memory and two USB ports, plus Bluetooth and WiFi interfaces.

For the first time, a selection of digital services will also be combined together available under the guise of the Connected Package Professional. This package offered as standard on all BMW X5 models increases the levels of connectivity and makes it easier for customers to take best advantage of digital services available on their car. The Connected Package Professional includes Remote Services, Concierge Services and Real Time Traffic Information and so much more. The package provides a subscription for three years on all included services – with the exception of Apple CarPlay which is included for the first 12 months. Customers can also continue to download the various digital services individually and retrospectively via the ConnectedDrive Store.



BMW Connected: digital services for individual mobility.

BMW Connected is the digital and personal mobility assistant for BMW drivers and not just in the car; BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and their smartphone with their vehicle.

At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the personal mobility assistant to interface the car with the customer’s digital devices. These could include an iPhone and Apple Watch, smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible smart devices and Google Home.



Always up to date thanks to Remote Software Upgrade.

The Remote Software Upgrade feature keeps the vehicle up to date with the latest software. All updates can be loaded over the air and upgrades can be loaded onto a smartphone via the BMW Connected app when connected to a domestic WiFi network or imported directly via the BMW’s built-in SIM card, which happens automatically for important vehicle upgrades. The Remote Software Upgrade facility therefore maximises flexibility while keeping BMW vehicles in tune with the latest technological developments.



Mobile office: Microsoft Office 365 with Skype for Business.

The integration of Microsoft Office 365 turns the new BMW X5 into a mobile office. Users of a Business Essential or Business Premium account with Exchange function are thereby able to safely access their email account from their car and easily manage appointments and contacts, so there is absolutely no need for them to use their smartphone while driving. Drivers can have emails read out to them and are able to use voice commands to dictate and send new messages while on the move. In addition, calendar appointments can be confirmed, cancelled or transferred straight to the navigation system, as can contact addresses. Microsoft Office 365 users have also been able to use Skype for Business from Microsoft in their car since autumn 2017.

