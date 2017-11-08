BMW M GmbH is presenting another exclusive, limited-run special-edition model in the shape of the new BMW M3 CS (fuel consumption combined: 8.3 l/100 km [34.0 mpg imp]*; CO2 emissions combined: 194 g/km*). With its accentuated sporting presence, the new M3 CS continues the decades-long tradition of successful M special editions which began in 1988 with the E30 BMW M3 Evolution. At the same time, the four-door high-performance sedan serves up a perfect blend of dynamism and everyday practicality.

The 3.0-litre high-performance engine exceeds the output of the M3 with Competition Package by 10 horsepower, raising it to 460 hp. State-of-the-art M TwinPower Turbo technology propels the M3 CS from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds. The top speed of the new special edition, which comes as standard with the M Driver’s Package, is electronically limited to 280 km/h (174 mph). With its two mono-scroll turbochargers, charge air cooler, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing, the six-cylinder in-line engine takes a clear and consistent aim at the higher echelons of performance, but is equally committed to developing significant torque from low engine speeds and achieving high levels of efficiency (fuel consumption combined: 8.3 l/100 km [34.0 mpg imp]*; CO2 emissions combined: 194 g/km*). Pushing the new red start/stop button fires up the engine, and the distinctive sound produced by the specially tuned sports exhaust system of the new BMW M3 CS – with its quartet of tailpipes – proceeds to lay on a feast for the ears.

The new BMW M3 CS is equipped as standard with the seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT) with Drivelogic. This cutting-edge transmission has a separate oil cooler and enables both automated gear changes and manual interventions using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. It changes gears in fractions of a second with no interruption in the flow of power, but employs a long seventh gear to keep revs low and minimise fuel consumption over longer motorway journeys.

The suspension of the new BMW M3 CS largely mirrors that of the M3 with Competition Package. The links and wheel carriers at both the front and rear axles are made from forged aluminium and are therefore extremely light. That keeps the unsprung masses low and benefits driving dynamics. The M3 CS is fitted as standard with Adaptive M suspension, whose geometry has been tuned to deliver optimised performance on both the road and track. Ensuring the best possible grip in all driving conditions are the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system – which includes M Dynamic Mode – and the Active M Differential. The control systems for the Adaptive M suspension, DSC and Active M Differential have been modified to suit the dynamic requirements of the BMW M3 CS, as has the set-up of the electromechanical steering. The driver has the option of adjusting the steering and suspension settings to their personal preferences or the demands of the route at hand. The special edition’s light-alloy wheels (front: 9 J x 19, rear: 10 J x 20) are very much at home on the race track, fitted as they are (as standard) with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (front: 265/35 R 19, rear: 285/30 R 20). These semi-slick cup tyres, which are also road-legal, provide unbeatable grip and supreme lateral stability at high track speeds. The M3 CS can also be ordered with Michelin Sport road tyres.

Moving inside the new BMW M3 CS, the generous use of two-tone full leather in Silverstone/Black and Alcantara creates a compelling and well-resolved ambience brimming with sporting allure and undeniable class. No M3 CS driver will need to compromise on the nicer things in life. Indeed, among the standard features on board are automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system and the Navigation system Professional. True to form, the BMW M GmbH designers have given the new M3 CS looks that reflect the car’s sporting intent. The signature feature of its prominent front end, complete with cutting-edge twin LED headlights, is the front apron with large, three-section air intakes. The Gurney spoiler lip on the boot lid has been newly designed specifically for the new M3 CS, and teams up with the front splitter and the rear diffuser to help minimise dynamic lift. These components are made from the lightweight and extremely rigid high-tech material carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are the bonnet and roof of the new BMW M3 CS.

Orders for the new BMW M3 CS can be placed from January 2018. The special-edition model – which will be limited to a run of approximately 1,200 units due to production factors – will be built from March 2018.

* Fuel consumption and CO2 figures are provisional, based on the EU test cycle and may vary depending on the tyre format specified.

Further information on official fuel consumption figures, specific CO2 emission values and the electric power consumption of new passenger cars is included in the following guideline: “Leitfaden über Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen” (Guideline for fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and electric power consumption of new passenger cars), which can be obtained from all dealerships, from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT), Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen and at http://www.dat.de/en/offers/publications/guideline-for-fuel-consumption.html.