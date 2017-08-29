The new BMW i3 and i3s

With over 8,000 vehicles sold in the UK since launch, the BMW i3 is the best-selling electric car in the premium compact segment. Now, the success story is set to continue with a major refresh, new technology and the addition of a new, sportier variant, the BMW i3s.

With a higher output, model-specific chassis technology, enhanced handling and design features, the i3s offers driving pleasure along with zero local emissions, premium quality and a new level of connectivity technology.

The new BMW i3 and new BMW i3s will celebrate their world premieres at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt/Main in September 2017. The global market launch will begin in November 2017.

Two power outputs and optional range extender engine

Following systematic refinement, the BMW eDrive technology aboard the new BMW i3 and new BMW i3s offers emission-free driving with instantaneous power delivery, efficient use of energy and increased range. Both models draw their energy from the lithium-ion high-voltage battery with a capacity of 94Ah (33kWh). A range-extender engine can be ordered as an option for both models.

Emission-free fun at the wheel: two power options

The synchronous electric motor powering the new BMW i3 generates a maximum output of 170hp and reaches a peak torque of 250Nm, all of which is available instantly from a standstill. This means that stepping on the accelerator pedal immediately unleashes a burst of speed. The power is transferred via a single-speed automatic transmission meaning the zero to 62mph benchmark sprint can be achieved in 7.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 93mph.

Located low in the vehicle floor, the lithium-ion high-voltage battery provides a range of 180-186 miles* based on the NEDC cycle, 146 to 158 miles** as per WLTP and up to 125 miles*** in everyday use. The combined electric power consumption of the new BMW i3 on the NEDC cycle varies between 13.1 and 13.6kWh for every 62 miles*.

Outstanding driving dynamics: instantaneous torque, superb traction and controlled drifting

The agile handling characteristics of the BMW i3 have been improved still further by the optimised Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system. This faster responding traction control system guarantees confident handling under all driving conditions. The BMW i3 now features a unique form of wheel speed limiting that ensures increased directional stability both under acceleration and on the overrun with strong regenerative braking. Traction during pull-away on snow and wet roads has also been noticeably improved. DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) mode now boosts agility at higher speeds even allowing mild and safely controllable drifts on cornering.

A new sportier BMW – the i3s

The new BMW i3s is powered by a high-performance 184hp electric motor that generates peak torque of 270Nm. Its updated drive system includes modified motor control and specific taper roller bearings, which have been utilised to further optimise power delivery and the performance curve at higher rpm. At the limits of the motor speed range, the power and torque of the further developed drive system represent an improvement of up to 40 per cent for the BMW i3.

What’s more, the new BMW i3s boasts sports suspension with specially developed springs, dampers and anti-roll bars. Drivers can also select SPORT mode using the Driving Experience Control switch which delivers a more direct accelerator response and tighter steering characteristics.

The new BMW i3s utilises sports suspension that includes a 10mm drop in ride height. The additional 40mm of track width compared to the BMW i3 is given added impact by the black wheel arch borders. The new BMW i3s comes as standard with exclusive 20-inch light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design that are 20mm wider than the previously available versions. They come as standard in Bicolour and are optionally available in Jet Black.

The BMW i3s is capable of get from zero to 62mph in 6.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 99mph. It returns a combined electric power consumption of 14.3kWh per 62 miles* on the NEDC cycle. Its electric range runs to 174 miles* based on the NEDC cycle, 146 to 152 miles** as per WLTP and up to 125 miles*** in everyday use.

A 38hp two-cylinder range extender petrol engine is available as an option for both the new BMW i3 and the new BMW i3s. The engine drives a generator that produces power as required while driving to maintain a constant level of charge in the high-voltage battery. This extends the car’s overall range in everyday use by 93 miles, increasing it from around 112 miles to a maximum of 205 miles***. The all-electric range of the new BMW i3 with range extender is 140 – 146 miles* as per NEDC and 118 – 124 miles** as per WLTP. The corresponding figures for the new BMW i3s with range extender come in at 137 miles* on the NEDC and 115 to 121 miles** on the WLTP cycle.

On the NEDC cycle, the new BMW i3 with range extender returns combined consumption figures per 62 miles of 11.9kWh to 11.5kWh of electric power and 0.6 litres of fuel (CO 2 emissions: 14 –13 g/km)*. On the same combined NEDC cycle, the new BMW i3s with range extender consumes 12.5kWh of electric power per 62 miles and 0.7 litres of fuel (fuel consumption of 403.5mpg imp; CO 2 emissions: 14 g/km)*.

Model Power

(hp) Torque (Nm) 0 – 62mph (Seconds) Top Speed (mph) Combined (mpg) CO 2 Emissions (g/km) From (OTR) BMW i3 170 250 7.3 93 n/a 0 £34,070 BMW i3 Range Extender 170 250 8.1 93 tbc 13-14* £37,220 BMW i3s 184 270 6.9 99 n/a 0 £36,975 BMW i3s Range Extender 184 270 7.7 99 tbc 15* £40,125

* Consumption and emissions figures as well as ranges according to NEDC test cycle, may vary depending on the tyre format specified.

** Ranges according to WLTP test cycle, may vary depending on the tyre format specified and the equipment level.

*** Figures according to BMW range measurements in everyday use in urban areas, exterior temperature: 20°C, heating/air conditioning, pre-conditioning, COMFORT driving mode. Range dependent on various factors. In particular: personal driving style, route characteristics, exterior temperature, pre-conditioning

Design: sporty look.

The unmistakable exterior of the BMW i3 styling has already picked up the Gold iF award for product design and the World Car Design of the Year award along with other accolades, but new deft design touches have been introduced to convey the sporty and stirring driving experience on offer.

The trademark BMW i Black Belt running from the bonnet over the roof to the car’s rear end is now complemented by A-pillars and roof lines that also sport a black finish. The range of paint finishes for the remaining body elements has been extended to include Melbourne Red metallic and Imperial Blue metallic. Customers can also choose from the non-metallic shades Capparis White and Fluid Black as well as Protonic Blue metallic and Mineral Grey metallic.

The restyling of the front and rear aprons place particular emphasis on the car’s width to give a sportier look and a chrome-design strip running across the full width of the rear and the positioning of the model and eDrive badges on the outer edges of the boot lid serves to reinforce this impression.

The new BMW i3 and new BMW i3s come equipped with all-LED headlights as standard, which employ LED bulb units for dipped beam and high beam as well as the daytime running lights. The new turn signal indicators also feature LED technology and are integrated into the front apron in the form of horizontal strips. This means that LEDs are now used for all lighting functions at the front of the vehicle too, as was already the case with the glass-covered rear light assemblies.

At the front the sporty theme continues. The front bumper is painted in the body colour and has a black U-shaped surround. Moving round to the rear end, the moulded contours and the contrast in colour between the black surround and the body-coloured inlay again create an energetic appearance. The new silver-coloured roof line accent for the new BMW i3 adds a further touch of elegance and dynamism. It widens towards the rear, thereby accentuating the stream flow.

Both the front and rear aprons are notable for their model-specific, powerfully shaped contours. At the front, the bumper inlay, as well as the U-shaped surround that encircles it, has a black finish. The front apron’s side sections are bordered on their lower edge by accent strips in BMW i Blue or Frozen Grey to further emphasise the width of the car. The accent in the closed BMW kidney grille is painted in high-gloss black on the BMW i3s to give the grille a larger and more prominent appearance. The rear apron of the new BMW i3s is likewise composed of individually styled contours, while the black surround frames an extra-wide, body-coloured inlay. On the new BMW i3s, the roof line accent also sports the same high-gloss black finish as the A-pillars.

Interior: a sense of roominess with sustainable materials.

Like the exterior design, the interior styling of the new BMW i3 and new BMW i3s is rooted in the novel LifeDrive vehicle architecture. The carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) passenger cell has a light and spacious feel. The design principle of the two four-seater models means there is no need for either fixed B-pillars or a transmission tunnel. Doors that open in opposite directions allow the occupants to get in and out with ease.

The Loft, Lodge and Suite equipment lines are available for the new BMW i3 and new BMW i3s as alternatives to the standard Atelier version. The Lodge interior design option includes a new covering for the seat surfaces in Solaric Brown that combines natural leather tanned using an olive leaf extract with a wool-based textile material. The i3 and i3s feature recycled plastics, renewable raw materials, natural fibres and open-pored, unbleached eucalyptus wood. More than 80 per cent of the surfaces visible to the passengers are made from recycled materials or renewable resources. The new blue seat belt option provides a splash of colour while BMW i3s offers front floor mats with unique badging as standard.

Extensive range of driver assistance systems

Both Parking Assistant and Traffic Jam Assistant are available for the new BMW i3. The optional Parking Assistance package includes Park Distance Control, a reversing camera and the Parking Assistant. Once a suitable parking space parallel to the road has been selected, the Parking Assistant takes control of acceleration, braking, gear selection and steering.

Driving Assistant Plus, also available as an option, incorporates Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function, Speed Limit Info, Proactive Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, and the Traffic Jam assistant, which not only maintains a safe distance to the car in front in stop-start traffic at up to 37mph, but also keeps the car in lane. The system takes its cues from lane markings, the width of the road and vehicles travelling ahead.

Updated iDrive system, BMW i ConnectedDrive with navigation features and On-Street Parking Information specially developed for electric mobility.

Both the new BMW i3 and new BMW i3s come with an updated version of the iDrive operating system for infotainment, communications and navigation functions. All vehicles are now equipped with the Navigation system Professional, where the Control Display has a diagonal of 10.25-inches and an increased resolution of 1,440 × 540 pixels. The main menu is also presented in the form of horizontally arranged tiles with a live mode. The voice recognition system has also been further optimised. With the aid of Natural Language Understanding, spoken instructions can now be executed more quickly and precisely, e.g. when searching for music and phone numbers or dictating e-mails and SMS messages. New to the options list is Apple CarPlay preparation. This allows additional smartphone apps to be integrated seamlessly with the vehicle’s operating system.

The further expanded BMW i ConnectedDrive ensures intelligent connectivity through services specially tailored to electric mobility. The digital On-Street Parking Information search service, now available for the first time in the BMW i3, can also be used alongside the Real Time Traffic Information. Public charging stations and information about their availability can also be displayed on the navigation system’s map. When route guidance is activated, data about the route is also used to calculate the range shown in the instrument cluster. The range map provides a visual representation of the current operating radius. It is also possible to display the different ranges achievable in each of the Driving Experience Control modes. BMW i-specific navigation features also include intermodal route guidance. This helps users to quickly and efficiently reach their destination by factoring in local public transport timetables and connections. Regular, automatic updates of the navigation data are now also provided “over the air” in the BMW i3, using a mobile network connection.

A package of new services were introduced in July 2017 under the BMW Connected+ banner which enable a highly personalised and more straightforward display of information inside the car. All of the digital services related to BMW Connected and BMW Connected+ will be available in the BMW i3 and BMW i3s. These span intelligent route planning, including breaks at charging stations or petrol stations (Send my Routes to Car), sharing of the car’s current location via SMS and live link (Share Live Trip Status), personalised display of relevant in-car information (BMW Onboard), seamless transfer of route instructions to the customer’s smartphone or smartwatch once the car is parked (Navigate Door-to-Door) and direct syncing of contacts and addresses to the navigation system (My Destinations).

BMW Digital Charging Service enables intelligent charging. BMW ConnectedDrive and the BMW ConnectedDrive Portal turns charging into a digital experience. As a result, the BMW i3 and BMW i3s are integrated perfectly into the customer’s smart ecosystem. This allows BMW customers to optimise charging costs, make best use of self-generated solar energy for charging and even earn money through integration into the smart grid. The service’s ease of use – from a smartphone via BMW Connected or from desktop and tablets via the BMW ConnectedDrive Portal – also facilitates fully transparent, sustainable use of renewable energy.

360° ELECTRIC: new charging cable, BMW i Wallbox

360° ELECTRIC is a range of products and services that help make electric mobility a convenient, everyday experience. The functionality of the standard charging cable supplied with the new BMW i3s has been optimised and includes a temperature sensor. Charging at home using the BMW i Wallbox can supply 11kW of power to charge the high-voltage battery. This allows enough energy for an electric range of around 112 miles to be transferred in under three hours – five times quicker than with the standard charging cable. The new BMW i Wallbox Connect also extends the functionality of the globally unique BMW Digital Charging Service to provide intelligent charging for optimal cost efficiency, and allows customers to make best use of self-generated solar energy. In addition, it is also possible to control the charging process using a smartphone app and manage usage by means of an access card. Drivers with a registered ChargeNow card have unrestricted access to the world’s largest network of public charging stations.

