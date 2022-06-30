New BMW Add-On Mobility app gives BMW and MINI customers priority access to SIXT rental cars with exclusive benefits

Additional mobility option plus attractive benefits for BMW Group customers

From June 30, 2022, the new BMW Add-On Mobility app operated by SIXT will be available across Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, adding yet another digital premium option for BMW and MINI customers from the BMW Group and in cooperation with SIXT. Customers can now rent vehicles directly from SIXT in just a few clicks via the freshly developed app. “The BMW Add-On Mobility app gives our customers access to the exact vehicle they need at any given time, whether that’s a convertible for a city trip or an all-wheel drive for the mountains. We’ve created the perfect complement to your own vehicle – both for everyday use and on vacation,” says Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW. “Those who drive an electric car in everyday life, for example, can now use the BMW Add-On Mobility app to book a BMW or MINI with an efficient combustion engine for long-distance travel. This way, we support our customers in making the switch to e-mobility and play our part in the mobility transition,” adds Marcus Krieg, Head of Mobility and Energy Services at the BMW Group.

Exclusive benefits for app users

Making a booking in the BMW Add-On Mobility app gives users priority access to BMW and MINI vehicles in the SIXT fleet plus attractive extras. Nico Gabriel, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sixt SE, explains: “Thanks to the new BMW Add-On Mobility app, we are increasing the reach of our mobility services and allowing customers to target their use of our flexible and needs-based mobility solutions with BMW and MINI vehicles. This step solidifies our long-standing partnership with the BMW Group, further expanding our premium positioning.”

Seamless digital product experience

The BMW Add-On Mobility app will be available across Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg from June 30, with other countries to follow at a later date. Users must have a My BMW or MINI account to use the app, which is operated by SIXT. Accounts can be created free of charge and both apps can direct you to the new BMW Add-On Mobility app. This seamless digital integration means customers at selected SIXT locations can book available rental cars directly in the app and can then pick them up heading straight to their chosen rental without waiting at the counter. They can even unlock their vehicle of choice using the app and start the rental. This add-on service is currently available at selected locations for selected vehicle categories. In a next step, customers will automatically find their usual driver settings in SIXT’s BMW and MINI rentals, meaning users feel right at home in their rented BMW or MINI from the moment they get in.

Expansion of mobility services with an additional premium option

The BMW Group, as co-owner of the mobility service provider FREE NOW, continues to offer access to the app of the same name, a multi-mobility platform with a diverse range of transport options in urban areas. The new BMW Add-On Mobility app is designed to meet BMW and MINI customers’ specific premium rental needs – for even greater sheer driving pleasure.

SOURCE: BMW Group