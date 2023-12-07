New BMW 5 Series and i5 come from the factory on SportContact 7 and other Continental premium tires

SportContact 7 combines highest driving safety with maximum driving pleasure

BMW trusts in Continental’s original equipment expertise and is equipping its new BMW 5 Series from the factory with Continental tires. The SportContact 7 for sporty driving, the energy-efficient EcoContact 6 Q summer tire and the WinterContact TS 860 S as the winter tire for the cold months have been approved for the entire series – both for combustion vehicles and for the all-electric i5 version.

SportContact 7 combines maximum driving pleasure with maximum driving safety

A high-performance tire for sporty driving: that is the SportContact 7. With its excellent handling properties and short braking distances, it has impressed in numerous independent national and international tire tests. Continental focused on perfection in all performance criteria during the tire’s development in order to combine maximum driving pleasure with the highest safety. Compared to the predecessor model, the SportContact 7 offers reduced wet braking distances by eight percent. During dry braking, it shortens the braking distance by six percent. The tire’s mileage was extended by 17 percent. Wet and dry handling and grip also benefit from the new development of this tire.

Energy-saving and noise-optimized: the EcoContact 6 Q

Continental developed the EcoContact 6 Q for exceptionally energy-efficient driving regardless of the drive type. This property has been made possible by the tire’s special rubber compound. It reduces energy absorption while driving and thus both friction and rolling resistance. In addition, Continental’s developers have optimized the tread of the tire to reduce rolling noise. Besides short braking distances, the EcoContact 6 Q also offers reliable grip on dry and wet roads and very good cornering stability even at high speeds.

The WinterContact TS 860 S offers maximum safety on mud and snow

Continental offers the WinterContact TS 860 S, which is available from BMW dealerships and tire retailers, as a winter tire for the wet and cold months of the year. This winter tire model ensures precise handling on dry and wet roads in cold temperatures. It also delivers solid grip on snowy ground. The tire ensures reliable braking performance and therefore a high level of safety on wintry roads.

These tire lines and sizes have been approved for the new BMW 5 Series in numerous countries:

EcoContact 6 Q * MO, 225/55 R18 102Y XL

EcoContact 6 Q * MO, 245/45 R19 102Y XL

EcoContact 6 Q * MO, 275/40 R19 105Y XL

EcoContact 6 Q * MO, 245/40 R20 99Y XL

EcoContact 6 Q * MO, 275/35 R20 102Y XL

EcoContact 6 Q * MO ContiSilent, 245/35 R21 96Y XL

EcoContact 6 Q * MO, 275/30 R21 98Y XL

EcoContact 6 Q * ContiSilent, HL 255/35 R21 101Y XL

EcoContact 6 Q *, HL 285/30 R21 103Y XL

SportContact 7 * MO ContiSilent, 245/45 R19 102Y XL

SportContact 7 * MO ContiSilent, 275/40 R19 105Y XL

WinterContact TS 860 S * MO, 225/55 R18 102H XL

WinterContact TS 860 S * MO, 245/45 R19 102H XL

WinterContact TS 860 S * MO, 275/40 R19 105H XL

SOURCE: Continental