New benefits when buying LADA

LADA dealerships have started processing customer applications for new cars’ purchase under additional state market support schemes, which will be launched on June 1, 2020. First cars, purchased under the new programs, may be handed over to customers almost the next week.

From the beginning of June, new programs are being added to the existing effective state measures to stimulate demand (”First car” and ”Family car”). These are trade-in of cars over 6 years and car sales to employees of the medical organizations of the state healthcare system.

For example, when buying a LADA car on credit, you can get an additional benefit of 10% off the cost of the new model when trade-in an old car over 6 years, which customer has owned for at least 1 year. Employees of the medical organizations of the state healthcare system can get the same benefit when buying a new LADA car.

Currently LADA has the most extensive dealer network in Russia – over 300 dealerships in all regions of the country. Most of them resumed their work in strict accordance with current sanitary requirements, ensuring the safety of customers and employees. In regions where the operation of dealerships is currently suspended due to local epidemiological recommendations, the car can be purchased online through the official website LADA.ru.

The whole LADA range is subject to use the state support programs.

SOURCE: LADA