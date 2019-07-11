New Axalta report unveils colour trends shaping the automotive industry

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, unveiled today a spectrum of automotive colours designed for the future of automobiles in its 2019 Automotive Color Trend Report: Color Combo. The report showcases unique colour combinations, such as Comeback Duo and Smart Duo, and the emerging global automotive trends and latest innovations in colour science driving them.

“New colour technologies have allowed us to introduce a spectrum of unique colours and effects that not only capitalise on current trends, but also address the formulations required to meet the needs of tomorrow’s vehicles,” said Nancy Lockhart, Global Product Manager – Colour, Axalta. “This report goes beyond automotive colour popularity to consider the relationship of colours and how colour is influenced by the emerging transportation market of autonomous vehicles, growing customisation needs among consumers, and regional preferences.”

The 2019 Color Combo report was compiled by reviewing the relationship of colour trends, colour formulations, the latest in colour technology, and Axalta’s Global Color Popularity data to develop sets of colour combinations that are shaping the automotive industry.

The colour combinations for 2019 include:

Smart Duo: Axalta colours Optimized Wisdom and Common Sense make up the Smart Duo, combining luxury, style and practicality in their black colour tones. This colour duo showcases the differing colour spaces that can be used for vehicles with LiDAR or Radar technology to detect other vehicles. Autonomous driving and fuel economy will influence colour choices in this category, as high-tech vehicles will require colour spaces to be optimised for coatings detection and transmission.

Topnotch Duo: This pairing of Signature Bliss and Facelift Delight features deep rich reds that evoke emotion. The Topnotch Duo colours demand attention with new technology that offers premium effects. The set pairs a colour with worldwide appeal alongside a colour designed for a luxurious finish.

Comeback Duo: Solid Luck and Effect Fortune are sage green versions of Axalta colours and offer unique hues in both light and dark versions. This Comeback Duo group is in response to the increasing demand of colours inspired from the past, as they are reminiscent of colours found on vehicles and consumer products from the 1970s – 1990s.

Contrast Duo: Dark Horizon and Light Skyline are shades of blue that appeal to younger generations. This pair is full of character and offers a light and fashionable shade of blue with a dark, luxurious blue. These trendy colours are targeted for both eco-concepts and luxury vehicles.

Power Duo: Bright Lagoon and Muted Bay are teal hues that appeal to a wide variety of audiences. The colours of the Power Duo have surprising characteristics of highly chromatic colours and uniquely muted colour spaces. These colours are specifically designed for smaller vehicles and offer shades that are both playful and sporty.

Popular Duo: Individual Sunlight and Traditional Sunrise are yellow and beige concepts that will invite a smile. The colours of the Popular Duo explore how mainstream colour spaces are developed for mass consumer acceptance and mass customisation options. This duo represents worldwide favourites with high usage rates on cross-vehicle types.

Earlier this year, Axalta announced the 2019 Automotive Color of the Year, Sahara – a colour primed for vehicle customisation at manufacturing facilities and in the aftermarket. Sahara is a golden bronze tone that radiates warmth, richness, and strength for vehicles of all sizes, and can serve as the principal colour of two-tone designs, including black roofs, stripes, and accent packages. Sahara falls under the Popular Duo group.

As a leading colour expert for coatings, paint and wood, Axalta has been driving the future of colour trends for more than 150 years using innovative technology, advanced colour formulations and proprietary insights into global and regional colour preferences.

SOURCE: Axalta

