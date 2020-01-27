New ‘Aum’ Theerathon Bunmathan video series to inspire Thai football fans

Siam Sports will launch a 10-episode video series on 25 January 2020 titled ‘The Champion Story,’ documenting local football star ‘Aum’ Theerathon Bunmathan’s amazing J-League title-winning success with the Yokohama F. Marinos football club in Japan, along with his favourite SUV – the Nissan X-Trail.

‘Aum’ Theerathon was loaned to the Yokohama F. Marinos football club by Thailand’s Muangthong United Football Club for the 2019 season. In the video series, his legion of loyal fans will get to see footage of him on and off the pitch with the Japanese club that was founded and still owned by Nissan Motor Corp. As part of his adventures, Aum was given a Nissan X-Trail to use while playing in Japan to allow him to travel safely and in style in his new home.

“Theerathon is a local Thai football hero. He aims high and never gives up. We join all Thais in celebrating and being inspired by this championship story,” said Mr. Ramesh Narasimhan, President of Nissan in Thailand, who sent his congratulations to Theerathon on behalf of Nissan in Thailand for his contribution to the Yokohama F. Marinos J-League title-winning season.

For his part, ‘Aum’ Theerathon Bunmathan is delighted to be the first Thai footballer to play for a team to win a J-League title, as well as for the opportunity to be on the Yokohama F.Marinos team as it won the J-League championship, after waiting for 15 years since its third champion win in 2004.

“I want to say thank you to all my Thai fans, the club and Nissan for the wonderful support. I promise that I will continue to do my best for the coming season,” said ‘Aum’ Theerathon Bunmathan.

At a global level, Nissan is an official partner with the UEFA Champions League for the 2018 to 2021 seasons, in addition to being a global partner of Manchester City since 2014.

“Nissan values sports that help unite people around the world and are proud to see ‘Aum’ enjoying one of our vehicles to help support his exciting career in Japan. As a Thailand-based company, Nissan in Thailand are very proud of Theerathon to be a role model to youth and inspiration for Thai footballers everywhere,” Narasimhan added.

While in Japan, Theerathon drove a Nissan X-Trail, a performance SUV with advanced technologies that help prevent and reduce the risk of accidents and ensure maximum safety for the driver and all passengers. As every journey is smooth, yet thrilling, it was selected specifically for Theerathon as it perfectly fits his sporty and passionate lifestyle.

As ‘Aum’ Theerathon Bunmathan prepares for his second year with Yokohama F. Marinos, you can watch his journey on ‘The Champion Story’ on Siam Sport’s social media channels, including facebook.com/siamsport, youtube.com/siamsport and www.siamsport.co.th from 25 January 2020

To watch the first episode, click here.

SOURCE: Nissan