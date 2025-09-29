New Audi electric mountain bike 2.0 powered by Fantic brings updates the brand’s two-wheel electric mobility

Audi expands range of e-mobility products, with second-generation enduro-style electric-assist mountain bike (eMTB) 2.0

Audi has launched the second generation of its limited-edition enduro-style electric pedal assist mountain bike. The Audi eMTB 2.0 powered by Fantic, is available now through Audi Genuine Accessories.

The second-generation mountain bike from Audi benefits from upgraded SRAM GX Eagle Transmission AXS electronic rear derailleur, SRAM XX SL Eagle 12-speed 10-52T rear cassette and upgraded EPTA STAGE brake rotors measuring 220mm (front) and 203mm (rear). Even with these updates, the second-generation e-bike carries a lower cost; with an MSRP of just $5,850.

Like the brand’s fully electric, road-going e-tron model lineup, the Audi eMTB sports a wide breadth of capability and has versatility at its core. The new Audi electric mountain bike 2.0, was developed in collaboration and manufactured by the Italian motorcycle and e-bike maker Fantic – and based upon its XEF 1.9 Factory enduro e-bike offering – the geometry of its lightweight aluminum frame is designed to allow a relaxed riding position so riders can better react to obstacles and terrain. Its mixed 29 in.-front/27.5 in.-rear wheel setup provides the best of both rollover ability and tight cornering agility.

Thanks to its full-suspension design, e-bike-specific Mavic tubeless-ready wheels, and Vittoria e-bike-rated off-road tires, it’s perfectly at home on a variety of terrain from bike paths and touring, to challenging off-road tracks. Outfitted with top-shelf, fully adjustable suspension components and featuring 180mm of travel, the Audi eMTB 2.0 distinguishes itself with a coil-sprung Öhlins TTX22m.2 rear shock, and an air-sprung Öhlins RXF38 m.2 fork. Shifting duties for the 1×12 drivetrain are now handled by SRAM’s GX Eagle Transmission AXS electronic rear derailleur and bar-mounted POD shifter, working across an SRAM XX SL Eagle 12-speed 10-52T rear cassette. Stopping power is provided by Sunstar Braking’s F.I.R.S.T. calipers and new EPTA STAGE rotors (220/203mm F/R).

The Audi eMTB 2.0 powered by Fantic provides riders with four levels of electrical assistance at speeds of up to 20 mph – Eco, Tour, Sport and Boost – with estimated battery range of between 12 and 90 miles (20-150 km) depending on terrain, rider weight and amount of assist used. Eco mode is calibrated to deliver maximum efficiency and range with notable electrical assistance, while Tour brings a more significant level of electrical boost. Sport mode is engineered to add powerful assistance for sport cycling, and the most powerful setting – Boost mode – delivers the maximum level of electrical assistance for ascending challenging, hilly routes.

The 720-Wh, 36-volt lithium-ion battery pack is located wholly within the aluminum frame, supplying power to the quiet and efficient Brose S-MAG 250-watt motor, which delivers up to 90 Nm of torque. A small digital display located on the handlebars provides an overview of key data at a glance, including assist level, battery charge status, and speed. When the battery level drops to less than 10%, the charge level indicator flashes in the top right corner of the display.

No stranger to off-road pursuits, Audi first found success in the World Rally Championship with the introduction of quattro® all-wheel drive in the 1980s, shaping the brand and defining its performance DNA for years to come. Building upon the brand’s performance pedigree, the new Audi eMTB 2.0 features an exciting livery inspired by the innovative design of Audi’s electrified Dakar Rally-winning RS Q e-tron racecar.

Deliveries of the Audi eMTB powered by Fantic are expected this September, with an MSRP of $5,850, excluding local taxes. Customers wishing to register their interest can find additional information on the AudiUSA website through Audi Genuine Accessories. Audi is also offering a selection of branded accessories including riding gloves, cycling jerseys and shorts, water bottles and packs, as well as a variety of compatible bike racks to fit select models.

SOURCE: Audi