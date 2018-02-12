The new Audi A7 Sportback

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.2 – 5.5* (32.7 – 42.8 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 163 – 142* (262.3 – 228.5 g/mi) * Fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures given in ranges depend on the tires/wheels used
The second-generation A7 Sportback is the essence of Audi’s new design language and brings the show car design of the prologue studies to production. The four-door coupé is full of innovations – in terms of networking and digitalization, the sporty-confident driving experience, as well as its versatile space concept.