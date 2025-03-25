New Audi A5 e-hybrids combine dynamics, efficiency, and long electric range

Audi offers both the Avant and Sedan as e-hybrid quattro in two power levels with up to 270 kilowatts of total output

Built on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the new Audi A5 is welcoming additional members to its family. Alongside the pure combustion engine models, Audi is now offering two plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models in two power levels for the A5 series for the first time. Customers will benefit from greater comfort and technical innovations for their daily mobility. The new generation of HV batteries boasts around 45 percent higher capacity. The increased regenerative braking performance contributes to an electric range of up to 110 kilometers.

With the new A5 family, Audi has embarked on the next chapter in its successful history of mid-size cars with a more striking design language, state-of-the-art combustion engine technology, and a new operating concept. The new plug-in hybrid models for the A5 series offer customers even more flexibility and efficiency. To make the new PHEVs even more recognizable, Audi is introducing the technology designation “e-hybrid” with immediate effect.

“As part of our model initiative, we are significantly expanding our range of plug-in hybrids in 2025,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. “Outputting up to 270 kilowatts, our new generation of plug-in hybrid models offers a sporty and comfortable driving experience as well as a harmonious balance between performance and efficiency.” Geoffrey Bouquot, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG, adds: “The increased electric range of our new plug-in hybrids enables our customers to cover the majority of their daily journeys using only electric power. Our hybrid technology combines the best of both worlds and provides a high degree of flexibility for everyday life. And with the new technology designation ‘e-hybrid,’ this is now also recognizable at first glance.”

The new Audi A5 Avant e-hybrid quattro and the Audi A5 Sedan e-hybrid quattro are both available in two power levels: 220 and 270 kilowatts. The vehicles are powered by a 2.0 TFSI engine with an output of 185 kW (252 PS) and an electric motor that delivers up to 105 kW.

In the 270 kW versions12, the Avant and Sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds. The versions with 220 kW34 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. All variants can reach a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The heart of the new A5 plug-in hybrids is the new high-voltage battery at the rear of the vehicle. Audi has boosted its capacity to 25.9 kWh (net 20.7 kWh), a gain of roughly 45 percent. Maximum AC charging power has been upped to 11 kW. This increase in power reduces the charging time from 0 to 100 percent to just 2.5 hours.

Audi has also significantly increased the regenerative braking performance, and drivers can now adjust the degree of thrust recuperation in EV mode using paddles on the steering wheel. The new A5 e-hybrid essentially runs on electric power for as long as possible to fully utilize the available battery charge to the driver’s destination. When this function is activated, the vehicle recovers energy automatically. This is based on route data stored in the navigation system. The new A5 e-hybrid quattro can also recover energy automatically without active route guidance.

The hybrid management of the new models is designed for efficiency, flexibility, and maximum customer comfort and automatically selects the optimal operating strategy. Two operating modes are available: “EV” and “hybrid.” In EV mode, the PHEV models run exclusively on electric power. When driving in hybrid mode, the hybrid management system maintains a specific charge level as needed in order to save enough electrical energy for later use, for example for electric driving in the city. In addition to the automatic hybrid mode, the desired charge level can now be individually selected for the first time using a digital slider.

Like the entire A5 family, the PHEV models come with a high level of standard equipment. The sporty A5 e-hybrid quattro with the higher power level comes as standard with the S line exterior package, black styling package, and privacy glazing – making for a particularly dynamic appearance.

The A5 Sedan e-hybrid quattro with the base power output starts at 62,500 euros in Germany. The price of the new A5 Avant e-hybrid quattro starts at 64,150 euros. The higher-performance Sedan with significantly enhanced standard equipment is priced starting at 70,900 euros, while the higher-performance A5 Avant e-hybrid quattro starts at 72,550 euros. The new e-hybrid models, which are built in Neckarsulm, can be ordered in Europe as of March 27, 2025. The initial launch is planned for April 2025.

SOURCE: Audi