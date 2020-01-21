New appointments at Maserati leadership team

Maserati further strengthens its Leadership Team with the arrival of Bernard Loire as Chief Commercial Officer and Paolo Tubito as Chief Marketing Officer.

These appointments demonstrate an additional reinforcement of the renewed Maserati management team which, over the coming months will see the brand reveal important innovations, first of all the new sports car, set to be built at the Modena Plant and presented in May.

Bernard Loire will be responsible for coordinating Maserati sales worldwide. Loire studied economy and marketing and holds a degree from the IFAG Business Management School in Lyon, France. He has extensive experience in the automotive industry, beginning his career in 1988, first at Ford and then at FIAT. Since 2002 he has held various roles at Nissan and Mitsubishi Europe, with increasing responsibilities in the commercial and marketing fields.

Paolo Tubito is assigned responsibility for Chief Marketing Officer role, coordinating all functions in the Regions. After completing a degree in economics and business from the University of Bari, in Italy, Paolo Tubito furthered his studies at the University of Mid-Glamorgan, in the UK. Tubito began his career in 1992, working at several communication agencies. Since 1998 he has held roles of increasing responsibility for communication, leadership marketing and innovation across key Nike geographies. Most recently, he served as Vice President for Nike Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Both report directly to Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO.

SOURCE: Maserati