New appointments at Automobili Lamborghini. Changes at the helm of the America and EMEA Regions

Automobili Lamborghini announces new organizational changes within the Marketing & Sales Department, amid strong sales momentum following a record performance in the first half of the year.

Andrea Baldi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the America Region, succeeding Alessandro Farmeschi, who returns to the Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters.

Francesco Cresci has been appointed as Director of the EMEA Region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), a position previously held by Andrea Baldi.

Andrea Baldi, in his new role as CEO of Automobili Lamborghini America, assumes full responsibility for sales in the Americas, in particular in the United States, the company’s number one market. With a degree in Engineering Management, he began his career at DUCATI Motor Holding and in 2008 assumed responsibility for sales for the Asia Pacific Region, based in Shanghai. In 2010 he joined the Lamborghini team as Head of Southeast Asia and Pacific, based in Singapore; in 2013 he took the helm of Automobili Lamborghini China, based in Beijing. From 2014 to 2018 his responsibility was extended to the entire Asia Pacific Region as General Manager, before becoming Director of the EMEA Region, serving from April 2018 to date. He succeeds Alessandro Farmeschi, from 2014 to date at the helm of Automobili Lamborghini America, who is responsible for strong growth in sales volumes that have more than tripled, and in the dealer network, which has grown by 34%.

Francesco Cresci, the new EMEA Director, holds a degree in Communication Sciences and a Master’s in Business Administration. He joined Lamborghini in 2006, where he has held various positions with increasing responsibility, up to his appointment as Area Sales Manager for the Middle East and Africa. In 2016 he moved to Tokyo to work at the Japanese subsidiary as Head of Automobili Lamborghini Japan and South Korea, with the objective of consolidating and growing the business of one of the company’s most important markets in terms of sales.

