New appearance package for 2018 Mustang puts pony logo back in chrome corral

July 10, 2017

he pony is going back into the corral. An available Pony Package for the 2018 Mustang – offered with EcoBoost®-equipped cars – gives a nod to the nameplate heritage with its grille-mounted pony-in-corral badge design.

As it was more than 50 years ago, the iconic Mustang logo will be surrounded in a chrome corral for the 2018 Ford Mustang-equipped Pony Package. The badge design first appeared on Mustang in the mid-1960s when the car was still in concept phase. It has appeared in various forms since, and was last used as part of an anniversary package for 2015.

The pony-in-corral grille badge is one of numerous appearance updates included with the Pony Package. Other features include:

19-inch polished aluminum wheels
Bright beltline and window trim for fastback model
Premium carpeted floor mats with Ebony embroidered pony logo
Side stripes on lower body sides
Tri-bar pony badge on rear decklid appliqué
The 2018 Mustang is due in showrooms this October.

