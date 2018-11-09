New App “Mobil in Düsseldorf”: Rheinbahn and moovel ease access to mobility

Get across town with just one app: Rheinbahn and moovel Group GmbH are now offering the “Mobil in Düsseldorf” app, which lets users search and compare various means of transport and directly book the respective ticket.

The “Mobil in Düsseldorf” app shows connections and departure times of buses and trains across the entire Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) area and notifies users in real time of any delays or canceled services. The app also give users access to available bikes for hire from the region’s bike-sharing provider, Nextbike, and vehicles of car sharing provider car2go, while a map indicates P+R car parks. “Mobil in Düsseldorf” is available as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

How the app works: The user is localized or enters a specific starting point and then searches for the destination of their choice. The app immediately displays all available mobility services, which can either be booked directly via the app, or the user is forwarded to the respective provider. Nextbike bicycles and car2go vehicles are directly available via the “Mobil in Düsseldorf” app. Users simply look for an available vehicle in the vicinity, book it and drive away. In the Rhineland region, the car2go fleet comprises around 650 vehicles. If users choose to go by bus or rail, they can buy their ticket in the app at a couple of clicks and instantly receive their digital ticket on their smartphone. Users can pay for tickets via their PayPal account or by credit card, which they add when registering with the app. Initially, single tickets for adults and children and 24- and 48-hour tickets for one or up to five persons will be available for the entire VRR area (price levels A to D).

How P+R car park displaying works: When the user clicks on a P+R car park on the map, the app displays the nearest stop, the lines that run there, and the total amount of spaces available at the car park. Additional functions are planned in the future, such as showing how full the car park is in real time, booking a space and opening the gate.

The app will continue to be developed. Next steps include the integration of the stadtmobil car sharing provider and the mytaxi taxi app.

Numbering around 3,340 stops, Düsseldorf’s Rheinbahn is the largest transit authority in Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr and stands for flexibility and mobility. On work days, Rheinbahn conveys around 740,000 people to their destinations with a total of 735 vehicles on 132 lines. It thus actively contributes to climate and environmental protection. Key contributions for better air and a clean future focus on early bus fleet renewal and intelligent technology for accelerating bus and rail services.

As Andrea Wirth, Head of Marketing and Sales of Rheinbahn, explains: “The ‘Mobil in Düsseldorf’ app lets Rheinbahn push ahead with networking various urban mobility providers and the digitization of its services. As a modern, future-focused transit authority, we are committed to making the use of buses, trains, and tickets as simple as possible. Easing access, encouraging people to rethink their attitudes, and paving the way to climate-friendly mobility is what motivates us. Linking in bike and car sharing providers is a crucial step in the right direction as we simplify travel for tomorrow’s customers – conveying them conveniently from door to door.

Besides Düsseldorf, the German cities of Stuttgart, Hamburg, Karlsruhe, and Aschaffenburg use the mobility-as-a-service platform of moovel. “Along with Rheinbahn, we are delighted to do our part in facilitating access to various mobility services in Düsseldorf and thus ease use of public transport and alternative means of transportation,” says Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, CEO of moovel Group GmbH. “Our Mobility-as-a-Service platform is aimed at helping cities and transit authorities to facilitate access to mobility and enhance quality of life in cities.”

The digital application was developed by moovel Group GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG. moovel’s mobility-as-a-service platform lets transit authorities offer mobile tickets via an app in their own name and corporate look and incorporate further mobility services. More than 5.7 million people worldwide use products of moovel Group GmbH.

SOURCE: Daimler