New and exclusive features for electric driving pleasure: The MINI Electric Collection for the MINI Cooper SE.

From March 2021 the MINI Cooper SE (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 17.6 – 15.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP, 16.1 – 14.9 kWh/100 km according to NEDC CO 2 combined emissions: 0 g/km) will bring even more hallmark driving pleasure to the world of electric mobility thanks to fresh design accents and new equipment features. The new MINI Electric Collection really sets the scene for the first purely electrically powered model by the British premium brand. The edition model combines the visual highlights developed for the latest edition of the MINI, such as the redesigned front end and the Multitone Roof, with exclusive design features in the exterior and interior as well as high-quality equipment details.

A reduced design language now also ensures that the round headlights and the hexagonal radiator grille are emphasised even more clearly as typical design features of the vehicle front on the MINI Cooper SE. The scope of equipment of the edition vehicles includes the exterior paint finish Island Blue metallic, offered for the first time for the MINI Cooper SE. Alternatively, the new colour variant Rooftop Grey metallic is available. The MINI Electric Collection also includes the Multitone Roof, which is unique in the MINI competitive environment. With the aid of a new paintwork technique, the MINI plant in Oxford has created a fascinating colour gradient from San Marino Blue through Pearly Aqua to Jet Black, extending from the windscreen frame to the rear.

The exclusive-design bonnet and side stripes also contribute to the car’s expressive appearance and, with their subtle colour gradient, stylishly complement the Multitone Roof. Black exterior mirror caps, 17-inch MINI Electric Collection Spoke light-alloy wheels and Piano Black high-gloss exterior elements, including the grille, headlamp and rear lamp surrounds, MINI logos, rear model lettering, door handles and side scuttles, all add to the understated, sporty look.

In addition, the MINI Electric Collection features Adaptive LED headlights including a matrix function for the high beam, door sill trims with a printed MINI Electric logo, sports seats in Light Grey fabric/leatherette combination, newly designed interior surfaces in MINI Yours Aluminium finish and an anthracite-coloured roof lining. The refined premium character of the interior is also enhanced by the sports leather steering wheel in nappa finish, which also features a MINI Electric logo in the edition vehicles.

The MINI Electric Collection offers a particularly exclusive way to experience locally emission-free driving pleasure. The spontaneous power delivery of the 135 kW/184 hp electric motor, the model-specific chassis set-up and the low centre of gravity enable the MINI Cooper SE to deliver hallmark MINI agility. The lithium-ion high-voltage battery, located deep in the vehicle floor, enables a range of 203 to 234 kilometres as determined in the WLTP test cycle.

Newly compiled equipment packages in the areas of comfort, connectivity and driver assistance are also optionally available for the edition model of the MINI Cooper SE. Steering wheel heating is offered for the first time to increase comfort in cold weather. The standard equipment of the MINI Cooper SE includes the Connected Navigation package. The Connected Navigation Plus package includes a Head-Up Display, telephony with Wireless Charging, Concierge Service and MINI Connected XL features.

The new Lane Departure Warning is part of the Driver Assistance Package and alerts the driver to the risk of unintentional lane departure with steering wheel vibrations. The new Driver Assistance Package Plus includes Active Cruise Control, which now features a Stop & Go function for the first time. This enables the system to slow the MINI Cooper SE down to a standstill if necessary. Then all that is needed is a short step on the accelerator pedal to set the car in motion again and continue using the automatic speed and distance control. This provides the driver with effective support, especially in gridlocked traffic, and while driving enjoyment is temporarily restricted, the driver can instead enjoy increased ride comfort.

SOURCE: BMW Group