New AMG Emblem LED Projector now available: Upgrade with impressive light effects

After the success of the illuminated Mercedes star in the grill, the Mercedes-Benz original-parts program now offers an additional customization option based on modern LED technology: LED Projector AMG Emblem. When opening the driver’s and passenger doors, the AMG emblem is projected into the entry area in 3D with the help of the entrance lighting mechanism at the bottom of the door. The LED Projector AMG Emblem is now available at Mercedes-Benz sales partners for numerous vehicle models from A-Class to GLS.

The AMG emblem shows the cornerstones of the high performance brand, Mercedes-AMG: an apple tree on the river symbolizes the location in Affalterbach, Germany. The cam, valve and valve spring symbolizes the engine manufacturing. With the new AMG emblem projector, the emblem can now be projected into the entrance area next to the vehicle in a high-tech 3D look. Thus, making the ingress into a Mercedes-AMG an impressive experience.

Mercedes-Benz partners can assemble the AMG emblem LED projector in just a matter of minutes: just simply replace the factory-installed entrance lighting at the bottom of the front doors. The new projector uses state-of-the-art LED technology, consumes little power and has a long service life. Moreover, it fulfils the high quality requirements that Mercedes-Benz places on all its original parts and accessories. This new individualization option is available from the A-Class to the GLS in combination with the corresponding door lighting packages. The AMG emblem LED projector is not only for Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts, but there is an LED projector for Mercedes-Benz drivers as well. In this case, the Mercedes star, possibly the world’s best-known trademark, is projected into the entry area when the front doors are open.

The Illuminated Mercedes Star available for many lines from the original-parts program is also a real eye-catcher. The outline of the Mercedes star centred in the radiator grille illuminates by means of the light conductors as well as LED technology, and thus adds a special look to many Mercedes-Benz models.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.