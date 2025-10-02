New AI assistant from MAN makes digital fleet management even easier and faster

New AI-supported feature expands the Perform digital service from MAN Digital Services in Germany and Austria

MAN Truck & Bus’s proven digital fleet management service Perform is getting an AI-supported assistant. It uses Perform’s comprehensive vehicle usage data and driving style analyses, as well as an extensive knowledge database in the background, to create tailor-made performance analyses and recommendations for action for fleet managers. Following a successful launch in Austria in spring 2025, the innovative feature is now also available to Perform customers in Germany, with other European countries to follow gradually.

The new chat function allows fleet managers to simply formulate their analysis requirements in everyday language. Questions such as ‘Which drivers have room for improvement?’ or ‘What recommendations can I give to drivers?’, the AI immediately provides understandable evaluations and concrete recommendations that can be passed on directly to the drivers.

“Imagine you have a personal assistant who simplifies your everyday life and revolutionises it, like AI does when planning trips or shopping online. An assistant who saves you time and money and gives you new ideas. This is exactly the added value we are now bringing to fleet management with the Digital Fleet Assistant,” explains Karl-Maximilian Strobel, Head of Product Management Services at MAN Truck & Bus.

Even faster analyses with the new Digital Fleet Assistant

The Digital Fleet Assistant ensures up to three times faster and more targeted evaluation of the extensive information. The AI-supported analysis tool evaluates a wide range of data, including driving behaviour, fuel consumption, use of assistance systems and technical information such as downtime and wear. This data is intelligently linked to a continuously updated knowledge database containing training materials, technical manuals and practical experience. The fleet manager receives the desired evaluations directly in the chat in a clear and easy-to-understand format – including recommendations for action tailored to the fleet, such as tips for more economical driving.

Popular with fleet managers: Perform

Perform is one of MAN’s most widely used digital services. The service on the RIO platform accesses numerous data from vehicle use in near real time and provides detailed overviews of vehicle utilisation, driving style and even the severity of the transport tasks performed for individual vehicles or entire fleets – always taking into account the respective route profiles and traffic conditions.

Fleet managers can use this information to draw conclusions about untapped efficiency potential or unnecessary vehicle wear and tear. The data is provided in a neutral and comparable format, enabling an objective assessment of driver and vehicle performance. For example, it shows how proactively the vehicle was driven and whether the defined speed range was frequently exceeded or the accelerator pedal was often pressed despite active cruise control. This is important information for targeted driver training, for example.

Thanks to the interaction between Perform and the MAN Driver App, drivers can also access their individual performance data, view their ratings and thus improve their driving style independently.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus