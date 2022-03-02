New 500 picks up Best City Car title at UK Car of the Year Awards

New 500 has been named "Best City Car of the Year" by the 29 specialist journalists who make up the "UK Car of the Year" jury

New 500 has been named “Best City Car of the Year” by the 29 specialist journalists who make up the “UK Car of the Year” jury. The win allows the all-electric FIAT icon to challenge the winners of the other nine categories in the competition for the title of “UK Car of the Year 2022”

Yet another victory for the New 500, which won the title of “Best City Car” at the prestigious “UK Car of the Year Awards 2022” (UKCOTY) and allows the Italian icon to aspire to the title of “Car of the Year UK 2022”, challenging the winners of the other nine categories of the British competition.

«We are proud to receive yet another award in recognition of the New 500 – commented Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis Global CMO – it’s a true case of innovation building on heritage and culture. This car celebrates the best of FIAT’s past while, at the same time, we’ve gone “all-in” on the future to help people protect the health of our planet. FIAT’s place in that effort is to use our strength as a leading player in the world of urban mobility to help build a better future. And we do it in our own, unique way: by bringing a touch of the Italian Dolce Vita spirit into people’s lives. That way, people can aim for zero emissions while enjoying the beauty of life.»

Now in its sixth year and wholly independent, the “UK Car of the Year Awards” competition rewards the best cars in the UK, as voted for by a panel of 29 of the UK’s most respected automotive journalists. The New 500 captivated them with its attractive design, battery efficiency and, above all, its competitive price. In addition, the availability of a convertible version played a key role in the awarding of the trophy.

Alex Grant, UKCOTY judge, said, «The New 500 is the perfect vehicle for electrification: it’s a nimble, efficient city car with a range of well-calibrated options for different users and it’s the first zero-emission convertible vehicle on the market. There’s real substance underneath all that styling. » He is echoed by Guy Bird, UKCOTY judge and freelance automotive journalist, who added: «Another great interpretation of the 1957 icon, now fully electric and perfectly suited to its time, while retaining the quirks of the original.»

