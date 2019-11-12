New 2020 Jeep® Wrangler EcoDiesel: ultimate fuel efficiency and driving range, with 442 lb.-ft. of torque for improved performance

The most capable SUV ever will soon be available with the most fuel-efficient and highest torque-rated Wrangler engine ever with the introduction of the new 2020 Jeep® Wrangler EcoDiesel. The expected fuel economy ratings will deliver the highest driving range on one tank of fuel ever for Wrangler.

Wrangler four-door models will offer the new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, with engine stop-start (ESS) technology standard. To handle greater torque loads, the EcoDiesel V-6 connects to a newly added TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low RPM shifts and the on- and off-road rigors of Jeep Wrangler duty. There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize shift points for fuel economy, performance and 4×4 capability.

“One of the most common questions consumers have asked us over the last few years has been, ‘will you please offer a Jeep Wrangler diesel?’, and I’m pleased to answer that with a resounding, ‘Yes!’,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “I recently drove the new Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel on the Rubicon Trail and can unquestionably attest to its incredible off-road capability. Combining that unmatched off-road capability with the vehicle’s fun-to-drive on-road performance, best-ever Wrangler fuel economy and incredible driving range underwrite the fact that our customers knew exactly what they were asking for.”

All Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel models – Sport, Sahara and Rubicon – feature third-generation Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles. Additionally, all Wrangler EcoDiesel models feature a 3.73 axle ratio. Two transfer cases are offered: the Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio on Rubicon models and the Command-Trac part-time two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio on Sport and Sahara models.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2019.

SOURCE: FCA