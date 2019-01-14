New 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the benchmark for performance, capability, technology and luxury

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment with a towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. and a payload capacity of 7,680 lbs. Driving it all, a never-before-seen torque rating of 1000 lb.-ft. from the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel engine. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty line of pickups steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

“Ram Heavy Duty owners constantly demand the highest levels of capability to tackle the biggest jobs and with 35,100 lbs. of towing capacity, pulled by 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque from our Cummins engine, we now hold the most important titles within the segment,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA. “We’ve also surrounded owners in luxury and technology that, until now, was unavailable in a heavy-duty pickup. The highest quality interiors, active safety systems and of course our award-winning Uconnect technology contribute to the best Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks we have ever built.”

POWERTRAIN

Engines: 6.7-liter Cummins High Output Turbo Diesel reaches 1,000 lb.-ft.

With a long list of upgrades, the new Cummins 6.7-liter I-6, high output Turbo Diesel delivers up to 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque @ 1,800 rpm and 400 horsepower @ 2,800 rpm. Changes begin at the core, with a cylinder block made from compacted graphite iron. Overall, the new Cummins Turbo Diesel weighs more than 60 lbs. less than the previous-generation engine, yet delivers more power and torque. A new cast-iron cylinder head builds on the new block with changes that include new exhaust valves and springs, and new rocker arms. Lighter and stronger pistons include new low-friction rings and connect to the crankshaft via newly design forged connecting rods and new bearings. An all-new exhaust manifold is the mounting point for an improved variable-geometry turbocharger with laminated heat shields, delivering boost pressure up to 33 psi.

The second variant of the Cummins Turbo Diesel also gets a performance boost with 370 horsepower @ 2,800 rpm and 850 lb.-ft. of torque @ 1,700 rpm.The standard engine in the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty is upgraded to the proven and potent 6.4-liter HEMI V-8, delivering class-leading 410 horsepower @ 5,600 rpm and 429 lb.-ft. of torque @ 4,000 rpm to handle the payload and towing requirements of the heavy-duty truck user.

SOURCE: FCA