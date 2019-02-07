New 2019 Ram Chassis Cab offers legendary HEMI® v-8 or proven Cummins turbo diesel power, combined with capable and reliable transmissions to meet customers’ wide-ranging demands

The new 2019 Ram 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab arrives ready to work with a choice of powerful HEMI® V-8 and Cummins Turbo Diesel engines backed by capable, reliable and smooth-shifting automatic transmissions, upgraded transfer cases and axles that can handle the workload.

Buyers of the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab have a choice between the powerful and proven 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or a significantly revised Cummins 6.7-liter I-6 Turbo Diesel. In the 2019 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab, the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 is paired with a class-exclusive TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ram engineers factored in the wide range of demands and duty cycles in the segment for the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab, including an expanded level of Power Take-Off (PTO) controls and a Stationary Elevated Idle Up feature to meet increased power demands when the vehicle is in Park.

“The Ram Chassis Cab tackles the toughest jobs out there, in the most demanding conditions and for hours without a break,” said Bob Lee, Head of Engine, Powertrain and Electrified Propulsion, and Systems Engineering, FCA — North America. “Every part is a critical component and that drives us to make sure we exceed our customers’ expectations for performance, strength and refinement.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: FCA