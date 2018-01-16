New 2019 Jeep® Cherokee: Evolution of the most capable mid-size SUV debuts in Detroit

The new 2019 Jeep ® Cherokee, the most capable mid-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV), makes its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show today boasting a new, authentic and premium design, along with the addition of an all-new, advanced 2.0-litre direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency.

Jeep Cherokee’s evolution offers more interior comfort and convenience, delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride and handling characteristics, independent front- and rear-suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness, a choice of three different engine offerings fitted to an enhanced, high-efficient nine-speed transmission and more than 80 safety and security features.

More information and images of the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit are available on the FCA US media website at this link. The new Jeep Cherokee will be introduced in Europe in the second half of 2018. More detailed product specifications for the vehicles offered in the European region will be available closer to commercial launch.

New premium design stays true to iconic Jeep styling

The new Jeep Cherokee features an extensive new exterior design that highlights a completely fresh appearance and includes a major restyling of a number of signature components such as the front fascia, bonnet, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps and fog lamps. The updated interior receives a fresh and elegant touch with new Satin Chrome and Piano Black high-gloss accents while remaining a practical and comfortable environment.

Advanced technology with fourth-generation Uconnect systems

The new Jeep Cherokee receives the latest Uconnect systems, delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features and including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens with pinch-and-zoom capability.

Advanced powertrains

One of the most technologically advanced engines in the automotive industry, the all-new 2.0-litre direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with Start&Stop joins the 3.2-litre Pentastar V-6 and 2.4-litre PZEV Multiair2 Tigershark I-4 available in the Cherokee lineup. All engine options can be fitted to the nine-speed automatic transmission.

Best-in-class Jeep Trail Rated capability

The new Jeep Cherokee highlights a choice of three innovative 4×4 systems: Jeep Active Drive I, Jeep Active Drive II and Jeep Active Drive Lock, which have been enhanced for unmatched 4×4 capability for all weather conditions. Jeep Cherokee maintains its place as the benchmark mid-size SUV with rear-axle disconnect technology that results in reduced energy loss when 4×4 capability isn’t needed, while improving fuel efficiency.

