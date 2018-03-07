New 2018 Nissan Juke Crossover upgraded with new styling, personalisation and technology

Nissan has announced a number of new features and design upgrades to its popular Juke compact crossover. They enhance both the exterior and interior of the car, which made its public debut on the Nissan stand at the Geneva Motor Show.

The improvements create a contemporary new look for the Juke’s front end. They include a striking new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. LED fog lamps are now standard from Acenta grade.

Two new 16-inch alloy wheel designs have been added to the Juke range, also from Acenta grade. For customers looking to add a dash of design flair to their car, the 18” wheels on Tekna grade can be personalised with coloured inserts.

Coloured body parts, including front and rear bumper finishers, doors side sills and mirror caps, are also available through the personalisation program. These are standard on BOSE Personal Edition and optional on Tekna models.

Two vibrant new body colours – Vivid Blue and Chestnut Bronze – further extend customer choice on Juke.

Boosting the appeal of the Nissan Juke with music fans is BOSE Personal audio. This award-winning automotive sound system delivers an immersive 360° listening experience through BOSE digital signal processing and six high-performance speakers.

These include the two pioneering BOSE UltraNearfield™ speakers built into the driver’s seat head rest. The system is unique to Nissan and included on 2018 Juke as standard from the new BOSE Personal Edition grade.

Improvements to the interior include the choice of two new personalisation colours – Energy Orange and Power Blue. These further enhance the design of the central console, air vents, door inserts and seat upholstery. Gloss black interior personalisation remains available. Interior personalisation is standard on BOSE Personal Edition and Tekna grades.

There is also a higher grade of leather on the steering wheel, plus improved visual clarity on the combimeter thanks to a new white-on-black information display.

Ken Ramirez, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Nissan Europe, commented: “The Nissan Juke is the pioneer of the B-segment crossover and is today one of our most established and much-loved models. These new features further extend customer choice, enhancing the distinctive design for which Juke is best known.”

The Nissan Juke is the original B-segment crossover and available in four grades – Visia, Acenta, BOSE Personal Edition and Tekna.

Every Nissan Juke comes with air-conditioning, electrically adjusting door mirrors, front and rear power windows, CD audio unit with aux port and LED daytime running lights as standard.

Acenta grade adds the Nissan Dynamic Control System, front fog lamps, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic air-conditioning, privacy glass, USB port and Bluetooth connectivity.

From BOSE Personal Edition grade, the Juke comes with the NissanConnect infotainment system, colour reversing camera, Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button start, electrically folding door mirrors, part-leather seats, automatic headlights and the BOSE Personal sound system.

Flagship Tekna grade adds Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor and full leather heated front seats.

The upgraded Nissan Juke is on sale in the UK from May 2018.

