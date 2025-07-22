Nevoya raises $9.3M seed to define the next era of American trucking

AI-native carrier secures funding from Lowercarbon Capital to transform road freight through relentless customer focus and breakthrough efficiency

Nevoya , the next-generation electric trucking carrier redefining what’s possible in American logistics, today announces $9.3M in seed financing led by Lowercarbon Capital . The round includes participation from Floating Point , LMNT Ventures , and existing investors Third Sphere , Stepchange , and Never Lift , alongside strategic angels including Qasir Younis, Founder and CEO of Applied Intuition.

Nevoya represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild road freight with transformational technology, as AI orchestration and workflow automation loom over industries that rely on legacy systems. The global electric truck market is projected to be valued at $125 billion by 2030. As the sector explodes, Nevoya is proving that zero-emissions trucking isn’t just environmentally superior—it’s economically dominant.

The funding accelerates Nevoya’s mission to transform logistics through breakthrough efficiency and obsessive customer focus, serving the world’s largest shippers and 3PLs with intelligence-driven operations that deliver measurable competitive advantages.

From legacy operations to AI-native excellence

American freight operates on playbooks that no longer match market realities. With 61% of logistics leaders prioritizing AI investments and companies achieving up to 30% delivery time reductions through intelligent optimization, the industry demands carriers built for the digital age.

Nevoya is the carrier of choice as customers meet this challenge. By fusing electrification with AI-first operations, Nevoya represents the future of logistics: where automation enables human excellence, and where deep customer understanding drives scalable growth.

The foundation of lasting success

Nevoya’s relentless pursuit centers on a deep, actionable understanding of shippers’ and 3PLs’ needs, challenges, and aspirations. This customer-centric approach drives every decision—from AI algorithms to operational excellence standards.

“We don’t just move freight—we embed ourselves in our customers’ operations, uncovering insights that others miss,” said Sami Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Nevoya. “This customer-centric approach drives our technology development, ensuring the transition to zero-emissions trucking is seamless. In just six months, we’ve onboarded Fortune 500 customers and leading 3PLs, demonstrating to them that zero-emissions freight can be cost-competitive with diesel while delivering superior service reliability.”

An AI-native approach enabling breakthrough efficiency gains

At Nevoya’s core is their proprietary AI-powered Transportation Management System, purpose-built for electric vehicle operations. The system transforms the complexity of zero-emissions trucking into competitive advantages through:

Intelligent orchestration of fleet utilization, route optimization, and load balancing that maximizes efficiency while minimizing energy consumption.

of fleet utilization, route optimization, and load balancing that maximizes efficiency while minimizing energy consumption. Predictive operations with dynamic charging schedules, battery management, and energy-aware routing that eliminate operational friction.

with dynamic charging schedules, battery management, and energy-aware routing that eliminate operational friction. Real-time visibility , providing customers with emissions analytics, cost breakdowns, and performance insights that support strategic decision-making.

, providing customers with emissions analytics, cost breakdowns, and performance insights that support strategic decision-making. Continuous optimization using machine learning algorithms that improve system-wide performance with every mile driven.

Where traditional carriers retrofit electric vehicles into existing operations, Nevoya was built from the ground up to make zero-emissions trucking not just viable, but economically superior to diesel alternatives.

Nevoya goes beyond automation to think strategically about how AI-freed resources enable higher-impact activities—customer relationship building, operational innovation, and strategic market expansion.

“Nevoya is an AI-orchestrated, electric-first freight carrier that’s already outperforming legacy diesel trucking economics, and we’re betting they’ll scale faster too,” said Shawn Xu, Partner at Lowercarbon Capital.

Thenext era: Scaling excellence across American logistics

With this funding, Nevoya will accelerate its transformation of American freight through:

Geographic expansion into new corridors and markets with proven customer demand.

into new corridors and markets with proven customer demand. Development of Nevoya’s proprietary transportation management system with enhanced predictive capabilities and deeper customer integration features.

with enhanced predictive capabilities and deeper customer integration features. Partnership acceleration with leading shippers, 3PLs, and technology providers who share Nevoya’s vision for next-generation logistics.

with leading shippers, 3PLs, and technology providers who share Nevoya’s vision for next-generation logistics. Team scaling across sales, customer success, engineering, and operations to maintain service excellence at scale.

SOURCE: PR Newswire