Neusoft and Zenrin join hands to continuously empower Chinese auto brands in their global expansion

Recently, Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Zenrin CO., LTD. during the Automotive World 2025 exhibition held in Tokyo, Japan

Recently, Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Zenrin CO., LTD. during the Automotive World 2025 exhibition held in Tokyo, Japan. Both parties announced that they will carry out in-depth collaboration to create navigation products and intelligent connected services that are more in line with the needs of the Japanese market for Chinese automakers, by leveraging their respective core strengths, resource sharing and technological complementarity.

As one of the important automobile markets in the world, Japan has a strategic position in Neusoft’s global R&D and delivery network, and it’s also a key target market for Neusoft’s intelligent vehicle connectivity business. Neusoft has established a robust value structure system in Japan. From technology R&D to project implementation, from talent cultivation to ecosystem construction, Neusoft has comprehensively strengthened its partners’ core capabilities, bringing multi-scenario intelligent mobility solutions to Japanese and global users.

With a history spanning over 70 years, Zenrin is a renowned Japanese mapping company providing comprehensive coverage of map data throughout Japan. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Zenrin continuously updates its map data to ensure precision and reliability. In 2024, Neusoft upgraded and launched its OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions 5.0, offering seamless one-stop solutions that integrate standard navigation products with customized development. With the establishment and ongoing deepening of this cooperation, Neusoft aims to combine Zenrin’s exceptional technological capabilities to enhance the accuracy of navigation products and real-time traffic updates.

On the foundation of their product cooperation, both parties will further enhance product capabilities and scenario-based services to address the specific needs and pain points of users in the Japanese market. By focusing on innovation and enhancing capabilities such as navigation content ecosystems, social networking for mobility, and business models, they will jointly explore and implement related technologies to improve the safety, convenience, and overall mobility experience for users.

With the rapid development of emerging technologies and accelerating pace of globalization, China and Japan have engaged in more frequent and deeper interactions in the field of intelligent vehicle connectivity. As Chinese automakers are accelerating their steps going global, Neusoft remains steadfastly committed to fostering innovation and efficient collaboration. With software capabilities as the core, Neusoft will continue to support Chinese automakers to expand in Japanese market and beyond, and promote the intelligent transformation of the automobile industry.

SOURCE: Neusoft