Netradyne launches Driver•i in Japan, advancing global safety vision and fleet performance strategy

Netradyne®, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, today announced the commercial launch of its Driver•i platform in Japan, building on the momentum to scale internationally with enterprise-grade technology. The expansion into Japan marks a pivotal step in Netradyne’s mission to deliver a holistic, AI-powered platform for connected fleet performance. With Driver•i, Netradyne goes beyond traditional safety applications by enabling an integrated approach to risk mitigation, fuel efficiency, and vehicle health management, all within a single intelligent ecosystem.

Powered by advanced edge-AI and real-time driver behavior analysis, the Driver•i platform connects the dots between how a vehicle is driven, how it performs, and how efficiently it operates. This unified view gives fleets the actionable insights needed to reduce on-road incidents, extend vehicle lifespan, and optimize fuel consumption, improving not just safety outcomes, but total fleet ROI.

“We view safety as the entry point to broader performance transformation,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne. “Our launch in Japan reflects our belief that AI can be a unifying force — not only protecting lives, but also reducing fuel costs, enhancing maintenance planning, and boosting overall fleet productivity. It’s about enabling smarter operations from the inside out.”

Unlike traditional video telematics systems that focus solely on post-incident review, Driver•i proactively monitors behaviors like harsh braking, tailgating, and distraction in real time — while also surfacing trends that impact fuel efficiency and maintenance demand. With 360-degree visibility into vehicle usage and driver performance, fleet managers gain the intelligence they need to intervene early, coach effectively, and make data-driven decisions that move the bottom line.

“Our expansion into Japan is a signal to investors and customers that we’re building a truly intelligent, globally scalable platform,” added Agrawal. “We’re excited by the opportunity to serve fleets in Japan and beyond who are ready to rethink how safety, efficiency, and performance intersect.”

With active deployments across North America, the U.K., EU, India, Australia, New Zealand, and now Japan, Netradyne continues to execute on its vision of elevating fleet intelligence through AI — bringing together road safety, driver performance, and operational sustainability on a single platform.

SOURCE: Business Wire