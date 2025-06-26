Netradyne Driver•i named “AI Safety Solution of the Year” in 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards program

‍Prestigious international annual awards program honors standout AI companies & solutions

Netradyne, a leading AI and edge computing SaaS provider, announced that its Driver•i platform has won “AI Safety Solution of the Year” at the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards, which honor top innovations in the global AI market.

Netradyne leverages breakthrough AI to create safer roads and more efficient fleets. The Driver•i platform delivers automation and data analysis while also focusing on positive reinforcement to empower drivers, enhance performance, and cut operational costs.

Netradyne analyzes 100% of driving time rather than relying on selective event-based data. This always-on AI approach ensures that fleet managers and drivers receive real-time, actionable insights, enabling immediate coaching and intervention. AI-powered video telematics also provides fleets with a holistic view of driver behavior, identifying both risks and positive actions.

Backed by over 23.1 billion miles of analyzed driving data, Netradyne’s AI has been trained on an extensive range of driving conditions, road signs, and driver behaviors. This allows Netradyne to deliver up to 99% accuracy in detecting critical driving events, such as distracted driving, stop sign violations, and unsafe following distances. The “Recommended Coaching” feature further personalizes driver training, tailoring insights to individual needs.‍

“It’s a pleasure to accept this award from AI Breakthrough on behalf of the entire Netradyne team. We’re harnessing advanced AI in our Driver•i system to save lives, streamline fleet operations, and encourage drivers to make the right choices behind the wheel. Some customers are seeing an 81% reduction in claims costs, as well as a 67% decrease in distracted driving. We’ll continue to enhance our approach to offer an unmatched level of visibility into driver awareness.” Adam Kahn, President at Netradyne‍‍

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.‍

“Netradyne’s patented AI and edge computing technology delivers faster ROI, fewer accidents, and safer roads for everyone. By pioneering driver-centric AI solutions, Netradyne is redefining fleet safety standards worldwide, setting new standards for commercial vehicle safety by improving driver behavior, enhancing fleet performance, and increasing operational transparency. That makes Netradyne Driver•i our ‘AI Safety Solution of the Year!’” Steve Johansson, Managing Director at AI Breakthrough

SOURCE: Netradyne