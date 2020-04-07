Negotiations concerning temporary lay-offs in SSAB’s Finnish operations ended

Last week, SSAB initiated employer-employee negotiations concerning temporary lay-offs in its Finnish operations following weakened market conditions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The negotiations applied to SSAB Group’s personnel in Finland, excluding subsidiaries Ruukki Construction and Tibnor. The negotiations have now ended and there will be a need for temporary lay-offs averaging 3 weeks in April-June.

The lay-offs apply to all Finnish operations excluding the subsidiaries mentioned above. The exact timing of lay-offs will depend on the workload situation of the various functions and production lines. Steel production capacity will be cut in line with weakened demand and one of the blast furnaces at the steel mill in Raahe will be temporarily idled in April.

SOURCE: SSAB