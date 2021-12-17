NDC-TIA China Annual Workshop – planning and major policies for peaking carbon dioxide emissions from transportation and carbon neutrality

The NDC-TIA China Annual Workshop was held on Nov. 23rd, 2021. It’s a fully online workshop, organized by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and Vehicle Emission Control Center of Ministry of Ecology and Environment (VECC).
Ms. CUI Mingming – the deputy director of Mobile Source Division of the Department of Atmospheric Environment from MEE and Ms. Miriam Gutzke – the counselor from German Embassy in China gave keynotes for the workshop, Mr. YIN Hang – deputy director of VECC gave the summary statement. The workshop was moderated by Mr. Sebastian Ibold – the project director of Sino-German Cooperation on Low Carbon Transport from GIZ, and Mr. MA Dong – the deputy director of Low Carbon Transportation from VECC.
The workshop was attended by invited speakers from
– Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE),
– German Embassy in China,
– Climate Action Directorate-General (DG CLIMA) of European Commission,
– Joint Research Centre (JRC) of European Commission
– National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation (NCSC)
– China Automotive Technology Research Center (CATARC),
– Transportation Planning Research Institute of the Ministry of Transport (TPRI),
– Tsinghua University,
– Beijing Transportation Development and Research Center (Beijing TDRC)
– World Resources Institute (WRI)
– Agora Verkehrswende
As well as 60 participants from government agencies, public institutes, automotive OEMs, Universities, research institutes and NGOs.
SOURCE: ICCT