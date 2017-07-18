Navistar’s Accelerator™ Mobile App wins Axway Innovation Award

Navistar announced that its Accelerator™ Write-Up mobile application has received the Axway Innovation Award for its successful use of Axway’s cross-platform app development product to drive measurable improvements in customer outcomes.

Designed to support International and IC Bus dealers in their critical mission of customer uptime, Accelerator is a first-of-its-kind mobile application that expedites truck and bus customers’ service visits by streamlining the write-up and diagnostic process. All 700 International Truck and IC Bus locations have been provided with the tool, which has demonstrated the ability to reduce customers’ dwell time – the time their vehicles spend at a service facility – by up to 30 percent.

“We are very proud to have received Axway’s recognition for Accelerator and the innovation it represents,” said Terry Kline, Navistar’s chief information officer. “We will continue to develop new enhancements to Accelerator, like our recently released customer report that provides all the details of the service.”

Accelerator was expressly developed to support an initiative called Diamond EdgeSM Certified, which recognizes International and IC Bus dealers who meet certain rigorous parts and service metrics based on dwell time. Since Accelerator was launched in July 2016, it has been used in more than 200,000 service writeups. In addition, 75 percent of the dealers in the International and IC Bus dealer network are now Diamond Edge Certified on Accelerator, reflecting these dealers’ ability to use the tool consistently to enhance customer service and reduce dwell time.

“We have found the Accelerator app to deliver tremendous value in speeding up the customer write-up process and improving the overall customer service experience,” said Jim O’Halloran, president of O’Halloran International, a TriVista Company, a top-performing dealership that has been Diamond Edge Certified on Accelerator. “The tool essentially eliminates repetitive data entry for diagnostics, repair estimates and business management. It gives the customer quicker service, a better bill and a more thorough repair. And it demonstrates to the customer that we are looking at the vehicle on their behalf and addressing the issues that are important to them.”

The Accelerator Write-Up Tool is an Android mobile application that simplifies the customer experience by collecting customer vehicle issues using a multiple-choice questionnaire to assign corresponding symptom codes, then linking these issues to action plans that provide service technicians with clear direction on how to diagnose and repair specific vehicle issues. The app was designed with extensive dealer input, with the goal of saving time, removing ambiguity and standardizing procedures during the service check-in process.

“With the Axway Innovation Awards we want to recognize our customers’ creativity in building new business models that make meaningful differences to their customers and stakeholders,” said Nick Ferrante, executive vice president, global sales at Axway. “Axway’s intelligence dashboard gives Navistar valuable visibility into Accelerator’s health, metrics and overall performance, as well as the ability to optimize app stability. We are proud that by teaming with Axway, Navistar has been able to expedite service visits and ultimately transform the customer experience in an increasingly competitive trucking market.”

Much of the added power of Accelerator comes from its integration with Navistar’s OnCommand Connection remote diagnostics system, which provides complete visibility to service events and the current condition of the vehicle. OnCommand Connection, the industry’s first all-makes remote diagnostics system, monitors vehicles’ health and allows fleet managers to find, prioritize and address issues while a vehicle is on the road.

In March 2017, Navistar further announced the launch of OnCommand Connection Telematics, the company’s own telematics solution; OnCommand Connection Electronic Driver Log; and OnCommand Connection Marketplace, a new, open-architecture, cloud-based technology platform for complete telematics solutions and a broad range of related driver support tools and applications.

“Accelerator will continue to evolve and improve as one of an entire marketplace of high-tech tools and applications that are building on Navistar’s DriverFirst philosophy and our commitment to customer uptime,” Kline said.

