Navistar to announce fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday, June 4, 2020

Navistar International Corporation today announced it will report its fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The company will host a conference call and present via live webcast its fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday, June 4 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central). Speakers on the webcast will include Troy Clarke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Walter Borst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, among other company leaders.

Those who wish to participate in the conference may register directly at https://bit.ly/2A4KhLD. The call-in numbers are:

(833) 604-0871 (U.S. Toll Free )

) +1 (778) 560-2592 (International)

Additionally, the webcast can be accessed through the company’s enhanced Investor Relations website at https://ir.navistar.com/events-and-presentations. Investors are advised to log on at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to allow sufficient time for downloading any necessary software. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately three hours following its conclusion and will remain available for a limited time.

