Navistar recognized by EPA as SmartWay Program high performer

Today, Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) announced its recognition as a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) High Performer in the SmartWay Program’s Shipper category

Today, Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) announced its recognition as a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) High Performer in the SmartWay Program’s Shipper category. The EPA’s SmartWay Program helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency.

“Navistar is honored to be the only heavy-duty OEM recognized in the Shipper category by the EPA’s SmartWay Program,” said Michael Grahe, executive vice president, Operations, Navistar. “As we look to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility, it is pertinent that all aspects of our business operations conduct work in an environmentally conscious way.”

The EPA’s SmartWay Program provides a comprehensive system for tracking fuel use and freight emissions across supply chains; helps companies identify more efficient freight carriers, transport modes, equipment, and operational strategies; supports global energy security; and reduces emissions by accelerating the use of advanced fuel-saving technologies.

Navistar’s designation as a High Performer in the Shipper category is defined by the EPA as partner fleets that fall into the upper performance ranges of efficiency and/or air quality for various pollution metrics. The Shipper High Performers meet the previous year’s award semifinalist criteria based on the ability to demonstrate 98% of miles or ton-miles shipped with SmartWay Partners and environmental performance based on a weighted average of environmental metrics results.

“As Navistar continues to make product innovations to comply with environmental, regulatory and industry standards, we will continue to work with partners to ensure we are on the right track,” said Peter Friberg, Navistar’s chief procurement officer. “This designation as a High Performer is a proof point on our sustainability journey and our shift toward zero-emission vehicles and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.”

SOURCE: Navistar