Navistar production outlook to 2022 – a new Automotive World report

Although Navistar’s sales were up 8.8% to 68,900 vehicles in the fiscal year ending October 2017, this was still the truck OEM’s second lowest for more than 30 years. Its partnership with VW, still in its very early stages, appears to be progressing well, however, and VW will most likely eventually take full or majority control of Navistar. Note that although the VW alliance is key to Navistar’s future, the company has gone a long way to put its own house in order.

Jonathan Storey, author of ‘Navistar production outlook to 2022’, commented: “For the first time in a long while, our report on Navistar describes a company which is business-building, not fire-fighting. While its failed engine strategy may yet come back to bite it, if the numerous associated lawsuits are successful, the company has put itself in the best possible position to withstand this or other knocks in future.”

Download Navistar production outlook to 2022 to read about Navistar’s vehicle production over the next five years.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview

Chapter 2: Alliances, joint ventures & key shareholders

Chapter 3: Summary of engine strategy reversal

Chapter 4: Markets & models

Chapter 5: Manufacturing network

Chapter 6: Production forecast

INFO

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/data/navistar-production-outlook-2022

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.