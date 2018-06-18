Navistar to offer Allison Transmissions with Cummins X15 engine for International LT Series and RH™ Series trucks

Navistar has announced that the Allison TC10® for its International® LT® Series of heavy-duty, long haul trucks, and the Allison 3000 Highway Series™ for its RH™ Series of Class 8 regional haul tractors are now available with the Cummins X15 engine. The LT Series previously only offered the Allison with the International A26 engine.

“By offering Allison transmissions with International® LT Series and RH Series, drivers will enjoy a premium environment with incredibly smooth shifting, in stop and go situations and over the road.” said Jim Nachtman, heavy duty product marketing director with International.

Allison transmissions provide top market value by combining enhanced performance, greater operational flexibility, and improved driver comfort and control with industry-leading uptime and reliability. Unlike manual or automated manual transmissions (AMTs), Allison transmissions use a torque converter for Continuous Power Technology™ to enable smoother, faster and more efficient acceleration. Additionally, there is no dry mechanical clutch that is prone to wear.

“We are pleased Navistar continues to expand the range of Allison products available for their customers.” said Heidi Schutte, vice president of marketing and sales for the Americas with Allison Transmission. “Navistar and Allison have worked closely to provide optimal integration and improve the way our customers work.”

The fully automatic Allison TC10 and 3000 Highway Series transmissions are engineered specifically for Class 8 tractor applications. They maximise powertrain efficiency while achieving and maintaining highway cruising speeds to save time and money.

“With the TC10 and 3000 Highway Series, Class 8 tractor fleets no longer have to compromise overall vehicle drivability, transmission reliability or performance.” said Schutte.

Fleets have documented 5 percent better fuel economy with TC10-equipped tractors over their manual or AMT-equipped tractors. Additionally, with Allison’s FuelSense® technology, the TC10 and the 3000 Highway Series both achieve the best fuel economy, regardless of driver experience or expertise. They shift at just the right points to maintain vehicle performance and maximise fuel economy.

When you factor in all life cycle costs, an Allison-equipped vehicle costs less to operate than a comparable competitively-equipped vehicle.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.