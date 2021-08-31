Navistar introduces eMobility mobile unit concept offering zero emissions education

Navistar has introduced its concept for the NEXTperience trailer, a mobile unit that will offer specific eMobility training sessions to dealers and customers hosted by Navistar's NEXT eMobility Solutions team

Navistar has introduced its concept for the NEXTperience trailer, a mobile unit that will offer specific eMobility training sessions to dealers and customers hosted by Navistar’s NEXT eMobility Solutions team. The mobile trailer will be used for sales, service and training events to create a cross-functional experience and provide end-to-end solutions. The NEXTperience trailer is expected to launch early 2022.

The goal of the NEXTperience mobile trailer is to enable Navistar to connect dealers and customers on educational topics necessary to advance the adoption of electrification within the trucking industry. Using the NEXTperience mobile unit, the Navistar team is dedicated to creating an all-inclusive customer experience ranging from the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) to the end of battery life. This concept trailer will allow Navistar to be agile and prepared as new regions begin to deploy zero emissions technology and expect further education on the sustainable adoption of EVs.

“The NEXTperience mobile trailer concept is an all-inclusive opportunity to involve many parties in eMobility technologies, implementation strategies and deployment,” said Jason Gies, vice president, eMobility Business Development. “By connecting dealers and customers, we are ensuring that everyone is fully prepared and educated on EV technologies that are rapidly gaining momentum within the commercial vehicle industry.”

The NEXTperience trailer is currently positioned to provide the following experiences:

Sales Training

Customer meetings and events

Dealer and customer high voltage safety and lockout tagout (LOTO) training

Dealer Service Technician certification

Local community zero emissions and safety training

Driver training

Charger training

For additional information about the NEXTperience mobile trailer concept, visit Navistar and International Truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in booth 1435 August 30 – September 2, 2021 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

SOURCE: Navistar