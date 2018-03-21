Navistar: International a26 12.4l engine named to Heavy Duty Trucking’s Top 20 Award For 2018

Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) has selected the International® A26 12.4-liter big bore diesel engine as one of its Top 20 awards for 2018. The award was presented to International Truck at an individual award ceremony during the 2018 ATA’s Technology and Maintenance Council annual meeting.

“We are honored that the International A26 was recognized by Heavy Duty Trucking as one of the Top 20 Products for 2018,” said Jeff Sass, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing. “The International A26 engine was developed with Uptime in its DNA. This engine has been engineered to address the rigorous demands of Class 8 truck customers, including both on and off-highway applications. The International A26 adds value to our customers’ bottom line by offering a mix of best-in-class durability and reliability specific to our vocational customers while also delivering the same Uptime with industry-leading fuel efficiency for on-highway customers.”

The best new products of the year, singled out by the most HDT editors, were summarized and sent to a small group of fleet professionals to evaluate. The products were evaluated across three main areas: 1) innovation; 2) addressing industry issues; and, 3) potential to affect a fleet’s bottom line.

The International A26 was designed to provide industry-leading uptime, greater fuel efficiency, and quieter operation. Built from the proven MAN D26 engine crankcase, the International A26 produces up to 475 horsepower and 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque from a design that is 600-700 lbs. lighter than a traditional 15L big bore engine. The International A26 is also backed by the industry’s best warranty and is the first engine to meet the B10 standard that requires 90% of delivered engines to travel 1,200,000 miles before a major repair.

The International A26 engine is available for order in the International® LT® Series of long-haul vehicles, the International® RH™ Series of regional haul vehicles, and the International® HV™ Series and HX® Series of premium vocational and severe service vehicles.

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the February 2018 issue of Heavy Duty Trucking and online at truckinginfo.com.

For more information on the International A26 big bore diesel engine or to locate a dealer, visit internationaltrucks.com.

