Navistar: IC Bus announces inaugural walk-around competition winner

“The walk-around process is an essential selling skill and when executed at a high level, allows you to truly differentiate yourself and the IC Bus product,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “The competition was designed to give every dealer sales professional the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in the technical and creative presentation of the CE Series product.”

To participate in the competition, each sales professional had to submit a personal video conducting a 10-minute walk-around of the CE Series, focusing on the bus’s product features, advantages and benefits, as well as value-added items as provided by the dealer.

While only one champion was crowned, IC Bus also recognized Ashley Hailston from Cumberland International as the People’s Choice Award winner–voted on by IC Bus and International® Truck dealers and Navistar employees–citing her professionalism and flow of information. IC Bus would like to congratulate all the regional winners and their respective dealerships:

Ashley Hailston – Cumberland International (Southeast)

Jason Hohalek – Creative Bus Sales (West)

Joel Landry – Western Canada Bus (Canada)

Chris Lawrence – Leonard Bus Sales (Northeast)

Ken Pearce – Midwest Transit (Midwest)

Danny Thede – Hoglund Bus Sales (Central)

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Web site: www.Navistar.com/newsroom

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.