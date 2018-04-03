Navistar appoints Friedrich W. Baumann as Senior Vice President of strategy and planning

“Friedrich is a proven leader whose breadth of international, corporate and operating experience in our industry will serve Navistar well as we build on our momentum for continued long-term success,” said Troy A. Clarke, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Navistar. “We are confident that Friedrich will drive great ideas and bring new perspectives to our strategy and planning function as we pursue sustainable, profitable growth.”

Baumann, who joined the company April 2, leads Navistar’s strategic planning, product planning and analytics teams. He also overseas Navistar’s strategic alliance with Volkswagen Truck and Bus. He reports to Clarke and serves on the company’s senior leadership team.

“I am eager to be joining Navistar at this exciting time in the company’s history,” Baumann said. “Troy and the team have done a great job of positioning Navistar for long-term success and I look forward to doing my part in further developing this winning culture and working with the entire team to drive growth, market leadership and sustainable profitability because of uncompromising customer dedication.”

About Friedrich W. Baumann

Baumann had served as senior vice president of the aftermarket business unit of DTNA since 2012. In this role, he also served as a board member of the DTNA Operating Committee. Prior to that, Baumann was the managing director of Engine Holding GmbH, a joint venture between Daimler AG and Rolls-Royce plc., based in Stuttgart, Germany. From 2009-2011, Baumann was the group director of strategy and business development for Global Truck, Bus and Van divisions of Daimler AG. Prior to that he was president of Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC and at the same time served on the boards of Atlantic Detroit Diesel Allison LLC and Florida Detroit Diesel Allison LLC. He began his career with Freightliner in 1993, and has held a number of roles of increasing responsibilities in many areas of the company in both the United States and Germany.

