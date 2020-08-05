Navistar and Geotab team up to help simplify fleet management solutions

Navistar International Corporation, a producer of International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, announces a strategic partnership with Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation with over 2 million vehicles connected to its fleet management platform. The partnership allows International customers to add select Geotab fleet management solutions through Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device.

When Navistar first launched OnCommand® Connection (OCC), partnering with telematics service providers (TSPs) enabled the industry’s first and only open-architecture, all-makes remote diagnostics solution. Navistar is amplifying this strategy with select TSPs to streamline fleet management solutions for customers, regardless of provider.

“Partnerships with TSPs provide customers streamlined access to their choice of fleet management solution through one, factory-installed device,” said Chintan Sopariwala, vice president, Aftersales Operations and Connected Vehicle, Navistar. “Geotab is one of the world’s largest telematics outfits committed to optimizing fleet management and we’re thrilled to partner with them and provide world class customer solutions around how fleets conduct business.”

Using the factory-installed telematics device, which is standard on the International® LT® Series, RH™ Series and LoneStar® models, any new International truck can easily enroll in the Geotab solution, which includes electronic logging device and hours of service compliance software, without the installation of additional hardware.

“Our partnership with Navistar enables customers to experience increased value through a robust set of accessible solutions that Geotab offers through the convenience of a factory-installed device,” said Colin Sutherland, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Geotab. “Together, we’re proud to offer customers a seamless experience for accessing remote diagnostics and fleet management solutions to help keep International trucks running safely at the lowest cost per mile.”

“Navistar’s strategy to collaborate with select TSPs for ‘outbound’ integrations amplifies the power of OCC, making it a gamechanger for our customers,” added Friedrich Baumann, president, Aftersales and Alliance Management, Navistar. “The combination of Geotab’s expert technology integrations with Navistar’s connected vehicle solutions further simplifies the maintenance and operation of our customers’ fleets. These partnerships not only drive uptime and lower total cost of ownership, but also seamlessly enhance the overall ownership experience.”

Fleets subscribed to Geotab via Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device will enjoy continued telematics service, including access to OnCommand Connection’s Advanced Remote Diagnostics solutions and over-the-air programming capabilities for the duration of their Geotab subscription.

For fleets interested in adding access to OnCommand Connection to vehicles not already equipped with telematics, the International dealer network offers an aftermarket telematics device manufactured by Geotab. The device includes a subscription to Fleet Health Monitoring, Navistar’s latest addition to its suite of connected fleet solutions. Fleet Health Monitoring provides reporting on vehicles at a high risk or derating failure to assist fleets in quickly addressing urgent issues.

SOURCE: Navistar